Two Games Everyone Grew Up With Just Teamed Up for the First Time Ever

Two of gaming’s most iconic classics are teaming up for a collaboration for the first time ever and the limited-time event is live right now.

Tetris vs. Space Invaders is the Ultimate Arcade Crossover

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It has been a long time since Tetris dropped in the late 80s and became one of the most addictive and long-lasting hits the video game world has ever seen. More than three decades later, Tetris still brings in a ton of players and the simple gameplay loop truly stands up to the test of time.

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Although it may not have grown as popular as Tetris, Space Invaders was another massively popular game in the 1980s, after it released in the late 1970s. The game’s endless loop of challenges made it a huge hit at arcades and a very popular Atari title in homes, as well.

Thanks to a special event in Tetris mobile, the two classics are officially converging for a joint event this month.

“A legendary puzzler meets an arcade classic! In this limited-time Invasion mode, launch blocks up the screen to clear rows and repel the pesky alien foes. Prefer to play the traditional way? Complete levels to earn awesome themed gifts, like a Space Invaders avatar frame.”

The limited-time crossover event kicked off on April 1, 2026 and is available now. The event lasts all month and is broken up into three parts.

Days of Invaders (April 1-12): The invasion kicks off with a 12-day login activity in which players reveal a secret image by peeling off a sticker each day. Completing the set awards players with exclusive cosmetics and prizes honoring the historic union of gaming giants.

Earth Protection Events – Dots.eco Partnership (April 13-23): Tetris and Dots.eco join forces to aid wildlife across the globe. Players complete a curated set of levels; upon completion, Tetris will make a donation in their name and award a certificate detailing the impact location – proving that gaming can make a real-world difference.

Invaders Showdown Tournament (April 24-30): The battle reaches a dramatic crescendo with a limited-time competitive tournament mode. Players battle to earn the top scores and become the highest-ranked player for exclusive prizes.

Gamers interested in checking out the event and the special game mode will need to download the Tetris app on a mobile device. Once the game is installed, players should easily find Space Invaders mode from the main menu.

That should be everything gamers need to know to hop into the crossover event and get started.

Tetris mobile is available worldwide on mobile devices.