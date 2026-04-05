If People Constantly Disrespect You, It’s Probably Because You’re Doing This

Sometimes, kind, selfless people don’t realize they’re actually allowing people to disrespect them. Simple gestures like apologizing for no reason or having weak boundaries can cause you to abandon your own comfort and sense of self.

If you find yourself constantly feeling taken advantage of or treated unfairly, you might need to pause and self-reflect, asking yourself what role you’re playing. Here are four ways you might be accidentally teaching people to disrespect you.

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1. You Don’t Enforce Your Boundaries

It’s easier to set boundaries than it is to actually enforce them. You might state them once or twice, but when someone crosses them, do you actually hold that person accountable? If not, you’re essentially teaching them they can continue to push back without any repercussions.

For example, let’s say your parent uses you as a therapist for their problems. You try to set boundaries with them, requesting they don’t dump their feelings onto you or disclose intimate details about their marriage, but they continue to do so. After a while, you just end up listening, figuring it’d take more energy to enforce your boundary than to just lend an ear. Unfortunately, this teaches your parent that they can push your boundaries and get what they want.

2. You Don’t Voice Your Discomfort

Voicing our discomfort about something isn’t always…well, comfortable. This is especially true if you’re dealing with someone who downplays your emotions or invalidates your experience.

For example, let’s say your partner is friends with their ex, and you have an understanding that their relationship is now platonic. For the most part, you’re cool with the dynamic and trust them, so long as there’s no inappropriate or disrespectful behavior.

That being said, you’ve voiced that you’re uncomfortable with intimate conversations or constant communication. Yet, when you’re lying in bed with your partner late at night, you notice them engaging in a deeply emotional text exchange with their ex—which has been going on for the past several days. The pit in your stomach continues to grow each night, but still, you let it slide. You don’t voice your discomfort or express your feelings. You just deal with it, not wanting to rock the boat.

Unfortunately, this is a slippery slope that can sabotage even the healthiest connections.

3. You Apologize Too Much

Admitting when you’re wrong and taking accountability for your actions is admirable, but over-apologizing—or saying sorry for no good reason—can quickly turn you into an emotional doormat.

Are you constantly apologizing for things you didn’t do wrong? Does “I’m sorry” slip off your tongue like a catchphrase? Unfortunately, this is a common habit, especially for women. But when you let other people blame you—or you blame yourself—for someone else’s wrongdoing, you invite a pattern of disrespect.

4. You Abandon Your Values for Others

This is a sneaky yet dangerous one…if you find yourself going against or even justifying your own boundaries just to make someone else happy or comfortable, you are essentially disrespecting yourself—which often encourages others to do the same.

For example, let’s say you value intimacy within a romantic relationship. You don’t judge others for having sex without commitment, but it’s simply not what you want for yourself. Yet, when you’re dating, you allow others to pressure you into doing things you don’t want to do. Perhaps it’s your friends telling you to “loosen up” and take a more casual approach, or perhaps it’s a random dating app date who’s hoping to get lucky and is being a little too persistent.

Whatever the case, if you don’t stand by your values, you can quickly lose yourself and invite disrespect into your life. Your values don’t need to be universally shared in order to matter.