‘Runescape’ Fans, Rejoice- ‘Runescape: Dragonwilds’ Just Shadow Dropped on Steam Out of Nowhere

It seems like just yesterday when we saw the initial teaser trailer for Runescape: Dragonwilds. Bringing the long-running RPG to a new genre must not have been the easiest process. But it appears the madlads at Jagex have made it happen. And they’re so confident in their ability to do so, apparently, that they shadowdropped Dragonwilds out of nowhere on a Tuesday afternoon. While I didn’t originally have plans to jump into a new survival crafting game tonight, it seems like my plans have been made for me.

‘Runescape: Dragonwilds’ Has All the Right Pieces to Ruin My Life for the Forseeable Future

There seems like there is already quite a lot to like about Runescape: Dragonwilds. Even though it’s just launched in Early Access. Much like the base game, we’ll need to be in the proper grindset if we want to make any significant progress throughout this journey. And I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty with the more menial tasks. To be honest, I’m just eager to start killing Dragons. Even if I have to chop down countless trees before I can finally do that.

Rather than just being another typical survival/crafting game, Runscape: Dragonwilds has several things that help differentiate it from the genre. The first thing I’ve noticed through gameplay videos is the ability to throw an axe and chop down multiple trees at once. Rather than needing to just sit and do it manually all day long. The grind is here, but it’s in a much better place than the base game. And it seems like the Steam Reviews are also happy about that fact. But they’re not currently too happy about the Epic Games requirement to play multiplayer.

Yes, even though the game does launch directly through Steam, players will need an Epic Games account if they want to play Multiplayer. Seeing as the game is targeting a 2026 release on PlayStation and Xbox, it seems that they’re just getting ahead of the curve to hopefully offer cross-platform multiplayer. This could prove to be controversial in the long run. Especially since some folks are still iffy on the Epic Games Launcher. Either way? I’m jumping in with some buddies as soon as I’m done writing this article. So I’ll be sure to let y’all know my thoughts in the upcoming days.