New Ubisoft Game Launches in Early Access This Week

Morbid Metal is a new third-person action roguelike game that’s being backed by AAA giant Ubisoft, and fans of the genre can go hands-on with it in just a couple of days.

Morbid metal goes live in early access on april 8

screenshot: Ubisoft

The story of Morbid Metal is quite atypical for that of a Ubisoft-published game. The vast majority of Ubisoft’s titles are developed by its internal studios, but Morbid Metal is one that’s being built by former solo developer Felix Schade and their development studio Screen Juice, which was founded in 2022 to help expand the development of the game. A year ago, Ubisoft formally announced its partnership with Screen Juice to publish the studio’s debut title.

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Akin to PlayStation’s Returnal and imminent Saros, Morbid Metal is a roguelike that seeks to impress with its realistic 3D art style and sharp sci-fi visuals, standing out in a genre that’s dominated by the likes of Hades, Dead Cells, Blue Prince, and Balatro that take different approaches to their uniquely stylized visuals. Morbid Metal‘s hack-and-slash combat is fast and fluid, and the game lets players swap between its three characters, Flux, Ekku, and Vekta, instantaneously with a single button press, creating a wealth of intricate combat options.

Morbid metal offers 10 hours of content

screenshot: ubisoft

In a new blog post, publisher Ubisoft announced that Morbid Metal is entering early access on Steam later this week, on April 8. The game will boast an impressive ten hours of roguelike action for players to sink their teeth into, including two biomes to explore, ten enemy types, and two bosses to face off against. The game’s skill tree will also be available for players to experiment with and help improve their chances of success.

While Morbid Metal‘s early access launch will only be available on Steam, Ubisoft has confirmed that the title is compatible with Steam Deck, and that Xbox and PlayStation controllers are supported. Morbid Metal’s early access will cost $17.99, but those who purchase before April 20 can enjoy a 25% discount. Additionally, a smaller hour-long free demo will be made available for those who wish to simply get a taste of the game first before committing to the paid early access version of Morbid Metal.

Early access releases are very common in the realm of roguelikes, so it’s not much of a surprise that Morbid Metal is getting one. Roguelikes can be incredibly challenging to design and balance, so getting the game in the hands of players early on will surely be a benefit to Schade and the team at Screen Juice. There’s currently no official word about when fans might be able to expect the full 1.0 launch, or whether the game will come to consoles in the future. However, considering that Ubisoft is publishing the game, it’s very possible Morbid Metal may find itself on Xbox, PlayStation, and maybe even Nintendo Switch at some point in the down the line, perhaps right in time for its inevitable 1.0 rollout.

Morbid Metal is coming to PC as an early access title on April 8.