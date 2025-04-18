LEGO Dropped New Star Wars Sets Ahead of May the Fourth

Star Wars conquered the merchandise shelves as thoroughly as it conquered the movie theater, and so partnering with LEGO was always a natural fit. The two mega-properties have had a long partnership, and so it’s no surprise that when there’s a new Star Wars show or film (or an anniversary of an older one), a new LEGO kit based on it isn’t far behind.

All these kits are set to be delivered on May 1, just in time for Star Wars Day on May 4, as in “May the Fourth be with you.”

Back when I was a kid, they called this ship Slave 1. Even as a kid in the ’90s, I thought that was a pretty strange choice in names. It only took about four decades, but it looks like Star Wars is done with that moniker, instead calling it by the in-universe model of ship, the Firespray-class.

Just like the Star Wars-themed TIE Fighter Stand for the Echo Dot that Amazon just announced, this one’s another slick ride from Star Wars’ bad guys.

Here’s a question for you: If they use their own alphabet in the Star Wars universe, why are so many ships named after our regular Roman letters? There are A-wings, B-wings, and so on. Lucasfilm is seemingly intent on working their way through the entire (Roman) alphabet.

The U-Wing is from Andor, a live-action series starring Diego Luna. It’s a pretty damn good show, whether or not you give a crap about Star Wars. It’s a fairly mature thriller with solid character development and acting. Oh, and cool ships that aren’t just recycled from the movies, as you can see with this U-Wing.

Speaking of movie ships, here’s one from the sequels that Disney pumped out after they loosened the Star Wars property from George Lucas’ grasp. Something about the ship just looks evil. Fitting for one of the trilogy’s chief baddies. Maybe spaceships are like cars in that they all look good in black.

Then there’s Chopper, a C1-10P astromech droid from Star Wars Rebels, a 3D animated television series. It’s got 1,039 pieces, all necessary to faithfully reproduce all the hidden tools this trash-can-shaped ‘bot hides within its diminutive body.

These are my favorites, but there are five more below, also all releasing on May 1.