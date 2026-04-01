Phineas and Ferb Fortnite Skins Leaked – Release Date and Bundle Price Revealed

Phineas and Ferb Fortnite skins have leaked early after appearing in an in-game banner by accident. The Disney crossover includes Dr. Doofenshmirtz and a Buff Perry the Platypus skin. Here is everything we know, including the release date and cosmetic items.

Phineas and Ferb Fortnite Skins Leaked (First Look at Doofenshmirtz and Buff Perry)

Screenshot: Epic Games

If you are doing a double take at that headline, I don’t blame you. No, this isn’t an April Fools joke. Phineas and Ferb Fortnite skins were leaked after they appeared in an in-game banner for some players by accident. Following the leaked images, Epic Games confirmed the Disney crossover with a teaser video on the official Lego Fortnite X account.

Videos by VICE

The Phineas and Ferb Fortnite collab will feature a Dr. Doofenshmirtz cosmetic, as well as a Perry the Platypus skin. However, the Perry cosmetic will feature the mammal with a ripped, shredded body. If you are wondering why the blue Platypus looks like a bodybuilder, it’s from a Season 5 Phineas and Ferb episode.

We are going to post HD images below to give you a first look at what the Phineas and Ferb Fortnite skins look like in-game:

Buff Perry (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Dr. Doofenshmirtz (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has confirmed that the Phineas and Ferb Fortnite skins release date is Saturday, April 4, 2026. The Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Buff Perry the Platypus skins will be added to the item shop when it resets at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

For your convenience, here is a table that shows when the Phineas and Ferb crossover will go live in each region:

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 5:00 PM April 4 North America (ET) 8:00 PM April 4 Canada (ET) 8:00 PM April 4 United Kingdom (GMT) 1:00 AM April 5 Europe (CET) 2:00 AM April 5 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM April 5 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM April 4 Australia (AEDT) 11:00 AM April 5 New Zealand (NZDT) 1:00 PM April 5

Phineas and Ferb Fortnite Cosmetics and Bundle Price

Screenshot: X @ShiinaBR

The Dr. Doofenshmirtz and Buff Perry skins will be sold together in a discounted Phineas and Ferb Fortnite bundle. We don’t currently know all the cosmetic items that will be included in the set; however, a dual Perry the Platypus Pickaxe was leaked online by dataminers.

Here is everything we know about so far that will be included in the Phineas and Ferb collab and their potential pricing:

Dr. Doofenshmirtz (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Buff Perry (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Perry the Platypus (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Phineas and Ferb Fortnite Bundle: 3,300 V-Bucks

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games does not confirm cosmetic pricing in advance, so these are estimates. However, based on the recent Disney , the Phineas and Ferb bundle should cost at least 3,300 V-Bucks. That price is based on the crossover only having two skins.

However, the cost could go up or down depending on whether there are emotes, back bling, etc. There could also be additional characters that have not yet been leaked yet. The Doofenshmirtz and Perry cosmetics were leaked as they are apart of two Fortnite Cups happening on April 3.