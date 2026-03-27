Hercules Fortnite Skins Leaked – Release Date, Price, and Disney Cosmetics Revealed

The Hercules Fortnite skins have been fully leaked early online by dataminers. The Chapter 7 Season 2 collab will feature popular Disney characters such as Megara and Hades. Here is what every Fortnite Hercules skin looks like in-game and when they release in every region.

Fortnite Hercules Skins Leaked Early

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games surprised players when they recently revealed that a Disney Hercules Fortnite crossover would be added to the game soon. The Disney Fortnite crossover will feature Hercules, Megara, and Hades from the classic 1997 animated film.

Videos by VICE

Players will be able to buy the new Disney outfits in a discounted cosmetic bundle or as individual skins. However, ahead of its launch, dataminers have leaked in-game screenshots of the new Hercules Fortnite skins, which give us a preview of how they actually look in the battle royale.

What the Hercules, Megara, and Hades Skins Look Like

We are going to post HD images below to give you a closer look at what the Fortnite Hercules cosmetics will look like in your game:

Hercules (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Megara (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Hades (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Hercules Fortnite release date is Saturday, March 28, 2026. The new Disney cosmetics will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. For your convenience, here is a table below that will show you when the Fortnite Hercules skins go live in your region:

Fortnite Hercules Release Times (All Regions)

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 5:00 PM March 28 North America (ET) 8:00 PM March 28 Canada (ET) 8:00 PM March 28 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM March 29 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM March 29 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM March 29 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM March 28 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM March 29 New Zealand (NZDT) 1:00 PM March 29

All Fortnite Hercules Cosmetic Items and Prices

Screenshot: Epic Games

Dataminers have also leaked the full Hercules Fortnite cosmetic items as well. According to the leak, the Disney collab will feature multiple Back Bling and Pickaxes. More importantly, it will also include two emotes that are based on scenes from the 1997 Disney animated film.

Here is every cosmetic item in the Fortnite Hercules bundle, and their potential pricing:

Hercules (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Megara (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Hades (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Herc’s Mantle (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Underworld Poison (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Muse’s Amphora (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Blooming Cherub (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Olympian’s Shield (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Hades’ Staff (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Underworld Anger (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Herc’s Feats (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Hercules Fortnite Bundle (All Items): 4,500 V-Bucks to 5,000 V-Bucks

Screenshot: X @Loolo_WRLD

As I always mention in these articles, Epic Games doesn’t confirm pricing before skins are added to the shop. So the above prices are estimated based on recent collabs. For example, the cost 3,200 V-Bucks. But the Hercules crossover is also a major Disney property, so it’s hard to say what it will cost.

Bundles always have a 40% discount applied when they debut. So factoring in every Hercules cosmetic item, we are going to guess it will be priced somewhere around 4,500 V-Bucks. But it could be lower or higher. Regardless, if you are a major fan of Hercules, you better prepare to have your wallet hit pretty hard by this one.