Grunge Revival? This Los Angeles-Based Band With Only One Song Is Being Crowned the Next Nirvana

Untitled is one of the hottest bands out of West L.A. right now, with 15,000 Instagram followers and more than four million monthly Spotify listeners. Fans are already hailing the youthful four-piece as the next Nirvana for their gritty DIY ’90s-esque sound. But can a lofty title be so weighty even when they only have one song out?

The group’s debut single, “Restless,” was released on November 5, 2025, and since then, the band’s profile has grown. On March 24, 2026, they released a music video for the single, and fans flocked to YouTube to leave praise in the comments.

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“I know im early to a VIRAL MUSIC VIDEO,” one person commented, already predicting Untitled’s potential trajectory. Another wrote, rather poetically, “This is like watching the Mona Lisa being painted except you really are in the 1500s and the Mona Lisa isn’t famous yet.”

There were also plenty of comparisons between Untitled and Nirvana, along with other big ’90s names. Of course, there was no shortage of jokes about their similar sound.

“One of my favs from 1996, absolute classic,” one person wrote. Another commented, “I swear I heard this song like years ago.”

Emerging L.A. Rock Band Untitled Draws Comparisons to Nirvana and Other ’90s Giants

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While the comparisons to the grunge legends are valid, Untitled definitely has a more chilled-out L.A. rock sound. Nirvana’s Seattle-style grunge had a similar gritty, frayed quality, and maybe that could be a West Coast thing. But Untitled almost treads lighter, doesn’t fall so deeply into gloomy despair. Maybe that part of Nirvana was a Seattle thing.

Several fans also drew comparisons to Weezer, specifically the 1994 track “Undone (The Sweater Song).” For example, the opening guitar on “Restless” sounds eerily similar to “Undone,” a sort of lazy, meandering twang backed by plodding percussion. In the chorus, they kick it into gear, exhibiting more grunge influences.

One fan wrote, “If Weezer and Nirvana had a baby,” while another commented, “Undone 2026 [version].” Yet another fan left a cheekier comment, writing, “It sounds like you want to destroy my sweater.”

Overall, it’s hard to judge Untitled’s deeper vibe at the moment, as they only have the one song out. But with this huge influx of attention, they’re sure to be looking toward the next big project. So far, they have youth, skill, and a plethora of influences on their side, as well as the benefit of rock fans desperate for underground rock music to make a comeback.