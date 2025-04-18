Defeat the Rebels With This Star Wars TIE Fighter Stand for the Amazon Echo Dot

The Galactic Empire is a truly detestable organization of classic movie villains. When it comes to their rides, though, they had style. Never mind that the black-lidded, faceless baddies inside were trying to blow up our heroes. Their machines—mostly TIE Fighters—were cool as hell.

Now you can perch one right on your counter, mantle, bookshelf, or wherever you want to show off your appreciation for fine Imperial engineering. They’re available for pre-order right now, and Amazon says they’re limited edition, so there’s no telling how long they’ll be available.

They release on May 6, but if you order before then, Amazon’s product page is saying that they’ll deliver on the 6th, not quite in time for Star Wars Day (May 4; “may the fourth/force be with you… get it?). Just don’t be surprised if a Jedi shows up to kick your ass.

a real eye-catcher

The stand itself will set you back $60 and doesn’t come with an Echo Dot. It’s not cheap, but then again, military contractors are known to inflate their prices in the real world, so I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case in the Star Wars world, too.

For $98, you can pick up a bundle that includes an Echo Dot, saving you $12 off the price of buying them separately. Whether you buy them together or supply the Echo Dot yourself, the stand is only compatible with the 4th- and 5th-generation Echo Dot. It doesn’t work with older Echo Dots, nor other Echo devices, or the Echo Spot, which is more or less an Echo Dot with a clock.

If there’s anything holding you back, aside from the price, it may be the real estate required to display it. The TIE Fighter Stand measures 9.45” by 6.57” by 5.51”. That’s quite a bit larger than the Echo Dot itself. But hey, fighting an intergalactic war is full of hard choices.