You Can Still Get a New $750 MacBook Air M2. You Just Have to Shop at Best Buy.

Back in March, I posted a deal on leftover MacBook Air M2s—2022’s model—in which you could mosey over to Amazon or B&H Photo Video to pick one up for $750. That’s $150 off the retail price and $200-250 cheaper than the current MacBook Air M4 that was just released last month. And these were new MacBooks, not refurbished ones.

Those deals were snapped up like free butter mints at a Chinese buffet restaurant. Gone and done, never to return. Apple will often keep the previous generation of a product around, but once a device is two generations old, as the MacBook Air M2 was when the M4 was released, its time is up. Apple and most retailers clear out their stock.

Well, that $750 deal for a new MacBook Air M2 was a solid deal. And now it’s back. The catch? To get it, you have to buy it from Best Buy.

still fast enough for most people

The MacBook Air isn’t made to be a heavy-duty powerhouse for professionally editing videos or running massively resource-hogging CMSes. As I said during the earlier deal, even back in its late Intel processor days, the MacBook Air was more than capable of handling the web browsing, 4K movie streaming, and normal work-suite duties for most people’s jobs.

Since Apple switched over to using its own, in-house M-series processors, it’s become even more capable in the hands of most people. The M2 chip is more than three years old at this point, but no matter. It’s powerful and fast enough for almost any regular task you can ask of a computer.

Plus, this is the only way (outside of an educator or student discount) that you’ll find yourself typing on a brand-new Apple for $750. And after these are gone, I don’t expect to see this deal again from a major retailer.