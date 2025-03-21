Want a New MacBook Air M2 for $750? Grab It Now, Because They’re Going Fast

Hear me out. Yes, the MacBook Air M4 just released this month, and yes, the MacBook Air M3 was last year’s model. That makes the MacBook Air M2 a three-year-old machine. Does it matter?

It might not to you. The MacBook Air line has always been aimed at people who don’t need to run the heaviest-duty programs, such as video and software editing. Even back in its late Intel processor days, it was more than capable of handling the web browsing, 4K movie streaming, and normal work-suite duties for our jobs.

Since Apple switched over to using its own, in-house M-series processors, the MacBook Air has only strengthened its grip as the best-choice MacBook for most people. The M2 chip may be a few years old, but it’s still a speed demon for most users.

And now it’s on a hefty sale, down 25% from its retail price of $1,000. That is, if you can grab one before other folks clear out the shelves.

going fast

As of right now, the Amazon deal for $699 has sold out. Although who knows; you never can tell when something will come back into stock on Amazon, if only for a brief moment until it’s sold out again.

(Edit: No sooner than I finished this article, the deal came back into stock on Amazon, although this time for the same $750 that it is on B&H Photo Video.)

At B&H Photo Video, on the other hand, there’s still a supply of Midnight-colored MacBook Air M2s for sale for $750. How long they’ll last, I can’t say. Midnight—a handsome dark blue—is the only color currently available for the base-level MacBook Air M2, the others having sold out.

Midnight is a handsome color, neither as flashy as the rose gold option, nor as utterly inconspicuous as silver and space gray. If you doubt whether saving $250 on a brand-new, still-plenty-fast MacBook is worth straying outside the comfort lines of grayscale colorways, you should check it out in person.

While the MacBook Air M4 retails for $1,000 and is a solid performer for a fair price, a discount of 25% on a leftover MacBook Air M2 is quite a price cut. That’s no small chunk of change. If buying it in Midnight Blue sounds good to you, the M2 will likely do everything for you that the M4 would, plus leave $250 more in your checking account.