Rick Ross Exudes Coke-Fueled Greatness With His New Mixtape ‘Black Dollar’

After teasing us with cartel-inspired greatness with “Foreclosures” and the video “ Money and Powder“, Rick Ross finally comes through with the goods for his new mixtape Black Dollar. Featuring a healthy roster of hip-hop and R&B superstars this side of Future, August Alsina and Gucci Mane along with MMG affiliates Meek Mill and Wale, the 17-track magnum coke opus is best enjoyed with some pinot grigio while leanin’ in da miracle whip to some “Geechie Liberace.” Luxury rap has never sounded this good, and Ross is feeling more soulful than ever.