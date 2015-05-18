Drag Queens Let Their Freak Flag Fly at RuPaul’s First-Ever DragCon

RuPaul wants each of us to know that we are “God’s gift to the universe.” This was reiterated over and over in his keynote speech to a packed auditorium this weekend at the first-ever DragCon in Los Angeles. Decked out in glitter, glamor, and more than one disco ball, DragCon sent a message about self-love, regardless of size or shape, color, or gender.

Building on the popularity of RuPaul’s Drag Race, DragCon was meant to be a celebration of all things drag. “It’s a chance for all lovers of drag culture—young and old, gay and straight—to come together, to inspire each other, and to let their freak flags fly high,” said the event’s website. You couldn’t turn your head without tripping over someone fantastic. Every iteration of drag was on view, followed by swarms of fans who had lined up for hours to snag an autograph from one of Ru’s girls. The competition was fierce as they glared and bared, each outdoing the next with a smile.

But the best part, by far, was the diversity of the crowd—a colorful, dazzling, fluid utopia. If DragCon was meant to spread a philosophy of love as identity, then please sign me up.

See more of Michelle Groskopf’s photography on her website and on Instagram.