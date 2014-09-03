Series Two of ‘VICE Reports’ Premieres Next Monday

There’s a lot of wild, crazy, and terrifying stuff out there in the world. In our second season of VICE Reports, we’ll take you to the front lines to see the faces of those directly affected. We travel with the Pink Panther jewel thieves as they heist diamonds all across Europe, helicopter into remote Madagascar villages ravaged by the Black Plague, and show you a Brazilian town called Americana where slavery and the Confederacy still rule.

We also track the flow of human shit from our toilets to the companies making fortunes off of our waste. Then we’ll blow the lid off of America’s dangerously underregulated drug rehab clinics.

The new season of VICE Reports premieres next Monday, September 8, and it’s about to blow everyone’s collective minds. Don’t miss it.