Oooh Cheeky! This Song About Fingering Someone’s Butt Puts the “Ass” in “Classy”

“Stick my finger in your booty hole.” Has any intro to a song ever captured the sexual voice of a generation so perfectly? This song by Juke Life, entitled “Booty Hole,” is a few years old but has been making the rounds today. It’s a little cheeky, what with all the references to putting fingers in a person’s butthole and what not. References like:

“My finger’s getting kinda cold, I need a place to put it.”

Videos by VICE

“Control you from your ass like a ventriloquist.”

“Before I do this, girl, I hope you washed your ass, ‘cause if I smell your ass, I’m gonna kick your ass.”

The song ends with a truly beautiful and sensual counting of fingers as they’re individually inserted anally. All the way up to ten. Just like it says to do in the Kama Sutra.

Soon all of your friends will be bumping this song and you don’t want to be behind and catch the tail-end of it. So don’t be a bum, let this song get your booty hole.