Watch Tame Impala Play “The Less I Know The Better” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Last night on The Tonight Show With Stephen Colbert, everyone’s favorite Australian pop band Tame Impala showed up to play “The Less I Know The Better.” It’s interesting to see exactly what goes into a Tame Impala live performance, namely the amount of keyboards and hardware being used on stage. Intermittently during verses, the guitarists and other members will turn to the keyboard to give the song more of the electronic texture and sound the song calls for. Tame Impala know exactly how to blend the electronic with the organic i.e. the guitar. More than anything, it makes seeing them live super essential.