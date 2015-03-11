Dang, How About This New Tame Impala Song “Let It Happen”

It’s 4:20 PM, do you know where your kids are? Well, they’re probably gettin’ high on that green and listening to this sweet new Tame Impala song “Let It Happen,” the first track from their anticipated follow-up to 2012’s Lonerism. “Let It Happen” is almost eight minutes long, and, oh baby, we’re letting it happen and dancing. I’m not kidding. I’m actually blogging this song with my feet as I dance around on the Noisey desk. Did Tame Impala wait till the first 50 degree day of the year to drop this song? Probably not. But, holy shit, what a sweet coincidence.

To express exactly how I feel about this song, let me embed this tweet from my friend and photographer Jason Bergman.

OK, get it? Now go stream it over at the band’s website. Catch Tame Impala on tour this year.

04-08 Pomona, California – The Fox Theatre

04-10 Indio, California – Coachella

04-17 Indio, California – Coachella

05-08 Austin, Texas – Austin Psych Fest

05-09 New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre

05-10 Atlanta, Georgia – Shaky Knees Music Festival

05-11 Nashville, TN -Ryman Auditorium

05-13 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

05-14 Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theatre

05-15 Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

05-16 Columbus, OH – LC Pavilion

05-18 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

05-19 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

05-20 Montreal, Quebec – Metropolis

05-22 Boston, MA – Boston Calling

05-25 Quincy, WA – Sasquatch Festival 2015

05-26 Vancouver, British Columbia – Malkin Bowl

05-27 Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom

05-29 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

05-30 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

05-31 Kansas City, KS – Uptown Theatre

06-01 St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

06-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

06-04 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

06-05 Cincinnati, OH – Bunbury Music Festival 2015

06-06 Washington, D.C. – Echostage

06-07 New York, NY – Gov Ball Randalls Island

08-20 Viana Do Castelo, Portugal – Paredes de Coura

09-04-06 Dorset, England – End of the Road Festival

09-04-06 Dublin, Ireland – Electric Picnic

09-06 Co. Laois, Ireland – Stradbally Hall

09-08 Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland

09-09 Liverpool, England – Olympia

09-10-13 Downend, England – Bestival

09-13 Berlin, Germany – Lollapalooza