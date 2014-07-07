The Secrets Behind the Basement Jaxx “Where’s Your Head At” Video

To celebrate the announcement of their Autumn UK tour, dance legends Basement Jaxx look back at the making of one of the most iconic music videos ever made, “Where’s Your Head At”. For the first time, the true story of the shoot is revealed. Featuring personal insight from Felix and Simon as well as the actors and staff who worked on the video.

The UK tour dates are:

November 2014

Sat 29 – Sheffield O2 Academy

Sun 30 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

December 2014

Mon 01 – Bristol O2 Academy

Wed 03 – Birmingham, The Institute

Thu 04 – Leeds O2 Academy

Fri 05 – Newcastle O2 Academy

Sat 06 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Mon 08 – Cambridge Corn Exchange

Tue 09 – Plymouth Pavilions

Thur – London, The O2

O2 customers can get Priority Tickets 48 hours before general release from Wednesday 9th July.

Visit http://o2priority.co.uk/tickets