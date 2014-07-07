The Secrets Behind the Basement Jaxx “Where’s Your Head At” Video

To celebrate the announcement of their Autumn UK tour, dance legends Basement Jaxx look back at the making of one of the most iconic music videos ever made, “Where’s Your Head At”. For the first time, the true story of the shoot is revealed. Featuring personal insight from Felix and Simon as well as the actors and staff who worked on the video.
The UK tour dates are:
Videos by VICE
November 2014
Sat 29 – Sheffield O2 Academy
Sun 30 – Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
December 2014
Mon 01 – Bristol O2 Academy
Wed 03 – Birmingham, The Institute
Thu 04 – Leeds O2 Academy
Fri 05 – Newcastle O2 Academy
Sat 06 – Manchester O2 Apollo
Mon 08 – Cambridge Corn Exchange
Tue 09 – Plymouth Pavilions
Thur – London, The O2
