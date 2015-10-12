Greek Black Metal Legends Varathron’s New EP ‘The Confessional of the Black Penitents’ Is No Tragedy

Photo courtesy of Agonia Records

For the past twenty-seven years, the name “Varathron” has been synonymous with Greek black metal, joined by the Hellenic institution Rotting Christ and the only-slightly-younger Zemial. Varathron’s dedication to the old ways and insistence on cultivating the perfect morbid atmosphere (as well as their masterful use of melody) set them apart early on, and the enduring quality of both their older material and the band’s more recent output cements their status as the true kings of Hellenic extreme metal. It’s nice to have them back, even if this time around we’re graced with a mere sample platter instead of a forthcoming main course.

The band’s new stopgap EP, The Confessional of the Black Penitents, emerges in adance of their upcoming sixth album, and features three new songs along with four older tracks recorded live earlier this year. It’s due out on Agonia later this month (October 23, to be exact) and for now, you can listen to an exclusive stream of the live track “Unholy Funeral” below.

Over email, founder and sole remaining original member Stefan Necroabyssious shed some light on Varathron’s legacy and his own fierce refusal to surrender. Even when faced with the difficulties of surviging and thriving in modern-day Greece, Necroabyssious remains nostalgic for the past, but hopeful for the future.

Noisey: Tell me about this new EP! It’s interesting that you’ve included both live and studio tracks on this one; how does the atmosphere change when Varathron’s recording in the studio versus what happens when you play live onstage? Which do you prefer?

Stefan Necroabyssious: Well, in the beginning we were planning for a 20-25 min EP but after our last show in Larisa, Greece, we realized we could use some of the recordings to make this mini album much more interesting. It’s the first time we release good-sounding live material and it was really nice to combine everything on The Confessional of the Black Penitents. I like both studio and the live experience. The studio is a place that you can create everything the way you want and use technology to enhance your performance and atmosphere. On the other hand ,playing live is a much more aggressive and pure experience, but I believe we manage to maintain the occult atmosphere as well. Either way, live or studio, the message is always the same—WORSHIP DARKNESS!!

You were one of the first and remain one of the most important black metal bands to ever come out of Greece. How do you view your own legacy? Of the many newer bands you’ve influenced, who do you think captures the dark essence of Varathron the best?

Indeed! We started back in 1988 and we still remain total faithful to our underground beliefs. Darkness is our vision, our oath! The cult name of Varathron is still alive through the years because we never changed our personalities and identity. My loyalty to the occult and darkness is eternal and nothing can stop me to continue creating unholy music! There are a lot of bands out there—from Greece and every corner of the world—that are influenced by Varathron. I don’t want to pick any out. We are all brothers in the same war!

You’ve often mentioned the close letter-writing relationship you had with Dead of Mayhem and many other old-school metal bands back in the tape-trading days. What are a few of the other things you miss most about the metal community back then?

I feel often nostalgic for the past glorious days. In today’s digital era everything is easier. The social networks make people, bands and fans think they know you or that they are friends with you. but back in the old days true friendships were born. I am not talking about just some plain words on paper, I am talking about letters with passion, dark confessions and thoughts. For example, I consider Dead a brother to me after exchanging so many pages of thoughts, art, news about music, ideas and ideologies, questions and answers. The evil spirit and the dark flame was pure, deriving from our hearts. On the other hand, there are also many advantages in the new era, fast and reliable contact with people, labels, promoters, and press, but everything feels so mechanical and with no personality. I prefer the old days.

Varathron has always been inspired by dark forces and the power of evil, and the world has been seeing more darkness than usual over the past few years, especially in your homeland of Greece. To what extent do outside forces like riots, budget cuts, corrupt politicians, and poverty bleed into your music?

Our music praises the absolute darkness and we manifest our inner spiritual evil forces. Besides that, unfortunately we are people who live in a corrupted society with a corrupted political system. Greece is now sold out to the banks and exploiters by self-seeker shitheads. Greece has a great (and not only ancient) history, wlth so many wars destroying us again and again but we always manage to survive. Creating dark art and not letting it invade into our hearts and music is part of our personal resistance. We try to be strong and be inspired by the old heroes.

You started Varathron back 1988, and remain the only original member. You’ve devoted twenty-seven years of your life to this music, and haven’t slowed down for a moment. How have you kept that black flame burning for so long, when so many others would have quit by now?

I really love this music and I am sick with its underground culture. It is running through my veins. This music’s dark spirituality is in my soul and brain. Maybe it’s hard to believe, but day by day I feel more and more passionate. I become more and more crazy and fanatical for black creations! This can be proved if you see how many projects I am involved now and more are coming: Katavasia, Funeral Storm, and now Zaratus, a new project with which we are working on reicarnating the old glorious days! Only death will end my madness! The evil spirit will burn inside of me forever!



