LEGO Just Discounted Some Classic Star Wars Sets for May the 4th

The prequels and sequels seem to get all the love lately, and in no small part due to Disney’s tie-ins to constantly debuting Star Wars movies and series. Let’s take a moment to celebrate this Star Wars day of May 4 (May the Fourth/Force… get it?) the fact that Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (originally titled simply Star Wars) debuted almost exactly 49 years ago this month.

There are loads of Star Wars LEGO kits on sale today, not just from the original trilogy but the other trilogies and satellite series, too. Here are the coolest ones from that trilogy that debuted nearly half a century ago, a long, long, long time ago in a galaxy not that far away…

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at-at imperial walker

After the original Star Wars’ blew up into a cultural phenomenon, George Lucas returned to theaters three years later with its follow-up, The Empire Strikes Back, and right from the first act’s major fight scene it was obvious that Lucas was playing with a much larger production budget. Who could forget the sight of these enormous, elephantine, mechanized walkers bearing down on our scrambling heroes?

tie bomber

Another debut ship from The Empire Strikes Back, the TIE Bomber plays much more of a background role than the AT-AT Walker. That doesn’t make it any less cool. If you look closely enough at the Imperial ships bombing the asteroid in which the Millennium Falcon is hiding during the middle part of the movie, you’ll see these a top-down view of these strange, double-hulled ships releasing bombs that flash colorfully but impotently against the asteroids surface, our heroes safely within.

home one mon calamari frigate

Yeah, like the dish of fried squid parts. The Millennium Falcon was allegedly designed to resemble a hamburger with a pickle slice sticking out of the side, so it’s no surprise that the flagship of the Rebel fleet in Return of the Jedi was inspired by lunch. Whether you know its name of Home One or not, you know it as the main mount of Admiral Ackbar when he famously shouts at the film’s climax, “It’s a trap!”

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tie interceptor vs. mandalorian fang fighter

You know what? I’m including it. Nevermind that I said at the outset of this post that I was restricting my focus to sets from the original trilogy. Even though this set references a scene from the recent TV show, The Mandalorian, it includes one of the original trilogy’s coolest ships: the TIE Interceptor. First seen in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, the TIE Interceptor gave the Empire a serious claim on matching the Rebel X-Wing’s cool.