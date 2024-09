Seriously, could there be anyone cuter than Lars H.U.G.? Judging by this video of his performance a few days ago at Roskilde Festival’s Arena Stage, nope. He got the entire crowd singing along, pulled off having weird construction costume things happening on stage and generally looked like he was little-kid-level happy to be on stage. Like, if your parents were at Roskilde, this was BY FAR their highlight. See it for yourself, though, and check out the video below—courtesy of Roskilde Festival.