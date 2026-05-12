7 Looksmaxxing Supplements That Upgrade Your Face Card

A couple years ago, “looksmaxxing” sounded like one of those chronically online words you’d only encounter deep inside a forum full of anonymous users rating each other’s jawlines. Now it’s everywhere. TikTok bros are posting “looksmaxxing routines.” Teenagers are recommending magnesium and “mewing” tongue posture. Reddit threads about skincare have turned into debates about facial symmetry and peptides.

What Is ‘Looksmaxxing’?

The term itself traces back to forums like Looksmaxxing.com and Looksmax.org, which are online communities built around the idea of “maximizing” physical attractiveness and to “ascend” into a higher tier of looks. It’s got some pretty toxic origins, and a lot of the culture around it is weird as hell. Most of the users are young men who follow Clavicular, one of the more controversial looksmaxxing pioneers.

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These spaces are full of grooming routines, fitness advice, skincare tips, supplement stacks, and appearance-focused tricks, alongside plenty of toxic pseudoscience, insecurity spirals, and hyper-fixation on things most normal people never think about. Some of it reads like genuine self-improvement advice. Some of it feels one step away from body dysmorphia.

No supplement is going to change your bone structure or turn you into a different person. But some of them can help you look a little more rested, healthier, and less run-down over time, especially when paired with decent sleep, hydration, exercise, and basic self-care.

Here are seven products that are safe and easy to looksmax on. Some are even doctor formulated and supported by actual research.

7 Looksmaxxing Supplements at a glance

Fix Skin From Within: Mendora: The Skin Repair Formula

Skinmaxxing became one of the biggest offshoots of looksmaxxing once people realized clear skin does more for your appearance than endlessly arguing about facial symmetry online. A sharp jawline won’t matter if the skin itself looks bad. So a lot of the culture slowly shifted toward skincare, hydration, and recovery because looking healthy tends to matter more than microscopic “flaws” nobody notices IRL.

Dr. Kami Parsa is a Beverly Hills-based oculoplastic surgeon who founded Mendora and created The Skin Repair Formula to bridge the gap between skincare and aesthetic medicine. He exclusively told VICE that “most supplements pick one hero ingredient and ignore the rest of the system,” so he includes a combination of research-backed ingredients like hydrolyzed collagen peptides, omega-3s, vitamin C, vitamin D, zinc, copper, selenium, biotin, and astaxanthin. He adds that “collagen has the most consistent evidence, with multiple randomized controlled trials showing improvements in skin hydration, elasticity, and density, [and] astaxanthin has solid clinical data on skin moisture.”

You’re probably thinking what all this even is. Dr. Parsa further explained what real skin biology means, which is pairing synergistic compounds together instead of relying on one trendy ingredient on its own. A couple examples, “collagen is paired with vitamin C because vitamin C is required for collagen synthesis, while zinc and copper support collagen and elastin cross-linking. Selenium and astaxanthin are included for antioxidant protection. And, [finally] amino acids like L-glutamine and L-arginine are heavily used by the body during tissue repair despite rarely appearing in beauty supplements, but are common in clinical recovery settings.”

That overlap between skincare and supplements has become huge over the last few years, especially as “inside-out skincare” turned into its own category. But as Dr. Parsa says, “supplements are there to fill gaps, not to substitute for the basics like sleep, hydration and real nutrition.”

“Mega-dosing” is another thing Dr. Parsa calls out within looksmaxxing practices. “The bigger misunderstanding is that more of one ingredient equals more results,” he says. “Mega-dosing rarely moves the needle the way a thoughtful formulation does.” And when it comes to the younger audience filling up these forums, Dr. Parsa feels that “Gen Z is more informed than people give them credit for. A lot of younger consumers read ingredient lists and look up studies before they buy.” It seems like some young people are accidentally getting healthier out of vanity, and I’d hope they come across a product like this.

A lot of these ingredients already exist separately in people’s looksmaxxing routines. The appeal here is getting them all in one place instead of juggling five different products. I personally prefer an all-in-one solution like this.

CELL ENERGY WITHOUT THE FUSS With NAD+: Timebeam: NAD+ Glow up Set (serum & drink pixie)

Looksmaxxing is hyperfocused on physical appearance, but that also goes hand-in-hand with another fad, “biohacking,” which is more about physical performance. You may have heard of NAD+, and you may have seen the looksmaxxing gods like Clavicular getting injections of it on livestreams, but what even is it? NAD+ is just short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide… now that’s a tongue twister. It’s a naturally occurring coenzyme that’s been studied for it’s benefits on energy production, metabolism, cellular repair, and longevity.

Dr. Lamees Hamdan, an integrative medicine doctor and longevity expert explained to VICE, “NAD+ provides energy to all cells…it helps boost ATP, your cell’s energy currency.” Her brand, Timebeam Beauty has a NAD+ Glow Up Set, and don’t worry, no needles required here. The set includes a facial serum and drink packets, a duo designed around that “inside-out” beauty philosophy. You’re getting NAD+ topically and internally here without any injections. The drink packet also has other ingredients like, “an adaptogen [Rhodiola] to help you deal with stress, Vitamin B12 for fatigue, electrolytes [for hydration], and hyaluronic acid, which when taken internally, helps your skin look refreshed on the outside.”

In general, Dr. Hamdan says she sees the “most noticeable improvements with ingredients…like antioxidants, adaptogens, NAD+ support, and omega fatty acids.” But a lot of longevity supplements fall into the looksmaxxing-biohacking immortality fantasy territory pretty quickly. Dr. Hamdan acknowledges that too, saying “there’s a difference between supporting healthy aging and chasing an unrealistic or algorithm-driven standard of beauty.”

Muscles Get Lean on Creatine: Create Creatine Gummies

Creatine used to be something you’d associate with looksmaxxing bodybuilders and athletes, accessible only at hardcore gyms next to gallons of protein powders. It felt like such an exclusive supplement, almost in the same conversation as anabolic steroids. But it’s not that at all. Creatine is just an amino acid that’s been heavily researched on for it’s connection muscle strength, endurance, and performance. Now you can get creatine in pretty packaging and yummy flavors in major stores’ wellness aisles.

Create’s Creatine Gummies were developed alongside creatine researchers, Dr. Abbie Ryan-Smith and Dr. Darren Candow. Dr. Ryan-Smith shared with VICE that “creatine has become a longevity tool, not just a performance one,” especially as newer research expanded beyond young male athletes and started focusing more on women, cognition, aging, stress, and recovery. Their research published in The Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (JISSN) shows that creatine “can be beneficial for a variety of athletic and sporting activities” and “may [even] provide benefits to skeletal muscle without exercise.” So maybe the looksmaxxing crowd is onto something when creatine keeps showing up in their guides. That said, Dr. Ryan-Smith also pushes back against some of the more exaggerated claims, saying “creatine alone [does not] change facial appearance or jawline.”

Create’s gummies are formulated with Creapure creatine monohydrate, which is one of the more recognizable and industry-standard forms of creatine. They’re also NSF Certified for Sport, meaning they’re tested for banned substances and compliant label claims. Dr. Ryan-Smith notes that quality control matters even more now because “independent lab testing found that 4 out of 6 popular creatine gummies failed quality tests.”

But really, the major appeal here is the gummy format itself. Instead of forcing down giant scoops of powder after a workout, I can just eat a gummy and move on with my day.

Magnificent Sleep With Mag: Live Conscious MagWell

A lot of looksmaxxing culture eventually circles back to the same problem: people are tired. Anyone with dull skin, under-eye bags, poor posture, and low energy levels is not going to look good. People need help with their sleep. That’s part of why magnesium supplements exploded online alongside all the skincare and wellness content.

Live Conscious MagWell combines three forms of magnesium (glycinate, citrate, and malate), offering more than a basic, single-form magnesium capsule, which we learned above is not enough. Magnesium glycinate especially has become one of those ingredients that constantly shows up in “sleepmaxxing” conversations because of its connection to relaxation and sleep support. Needless to say, this supplement is best to take a bit before bedtime.

Besides the magnesium trifecta, there’s synergistic vitamins and minerals like zinc and vitamin D3. Those two aid each other in absorption and enhance effectiveness. So on top of better sleep, this also offers immunity support and bone health.

Hydration Station In Your Pocket: GoHydrate Electrolyte Packets

Hydration somehow became part of looksmaxxing culture too, more so in the “softmaxxing” subset. A lot of people realized how terrible dehydration makes you look and feel. Dry skin, low energy, headaches, feeling sluggish, looking tired… all of that eventually led people down the electrolyte rabbit hole and “-ade bottles” aren’t the move anymore. The masses want convenience and no-brainer solutions. With endless options and big brand names dominating the hydration packet category, there are a few formulas actually worth paying attention to.

GoHydrate’s packets include electrolytes like potassium and phosphorus, which both play a role in hydration and energy production, alongside vitamin D3 and calcium, compounds that work together because vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium properly. So you’re getting hydrated and stronger bones at the same time. The packets are also zero sugar and lower sodium than a lot of competing hydration sticks, which all taste chalky and artificial to me. But GoHydrate is much lighter and doesn’t weigh your water down, so you can easily chug it down.

Water is the essence of life, and if you want to look alive, you should drink more of it. A hydration packet isn’t going to max your looks, but if it gets you to stop surviving off caffeine and actually drink water throughout the day, that’s probably a good start.

Honey, This helps your gut & Face: Three Peaks Organic Manuka Honey

Manuka honey has been part of general wellness, skincare, and gut health all at the same time. It’s not like regular honey since it has stronger antibacterial, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties due to its higher concentration of methylglyoxal (MGO), a naturally occurring compound. Three Peaks Organic Manuka Honey comes in three different strengths of MGO: 300+, 550+, and 850+. These numbers indicate stronger potency and efficacy. For reference, regular honey contains little to almost no MGO at all. So Manuka honey is the real deal when it comes to its benefits, especially Three Peaks’ honey for being transparent on their MGO quantity.

Three Peaks gets used in two completely different ways by Manuka honey enthusiasts. Most eat it for digestive health and immunity support, while others literally spread it on their face as a DIY face mask and scrub because honey naturally helps the skin retain moisture and calm breakouts. That overlap between edible wellness and topical skincare feels very aligned with the softmaxxing side of looksmaxxing.

There’s also something funny and comforting about people going from spending hundreds, sometimes thousands of dollars on skincare, only to revert back to the basics and smearing bee regurgitation on their face. Some of the oldest beauty remedies never really disappear, and I’m all for it, honey.

UV Protection & Collagen Production—Pycnogenol Does it all: The Ordinary Pycnogenol 5%

Pycnogenol is one of those ingredients you only learn about after falling way too deep into skinmaxxing guides on Looksmaxx.org and unhinged subreddits. These online discussions eventually turn into people obsessing over skin texture, redness, irritation, and “barrier health,” which is how ingredients like this end up getting popular online.

The Ordinary is a popular skincare brand with a 5% Pycnogenol serum. Pycnogenol is made from French maritime pine bark extract, an ingredient that’s been studied for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as “its positive impact on blood circulation” and collagen generation. The Ordinary lists that it’s serum helps with skin brightening too. You can take Pycnogenol orally, but in this case, it can provide UV protection topically. So give me all the Pycnogenol.

Maxxed Out?

Most of looksmaxxing culture still gets weird fast. If you spend enough time on those forums, you’ll find people (mostly young men) measuring skull shapes, trying to break their own facial bones (known as bone smashing), and convincing themselves they need plastic surgery because somebody online said so. But you’ll also find people that are developing good habits like drinking more water, fixing their sleep schedule, wearing sunscreen, taking vitamins, learning about skincare ingredients, and generally looking after themselves better than they did before.

Don’t expect any of these products to completely change your appearance. But if they help you look a little more rested, hydrated, healthy, and alive, I kind of get why this stuff became popular in the first place.