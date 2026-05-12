This Bluejay Beach Cruiser Is the Most Charming Ebike I’ve Ridden in Years

My career as an ebike tester stretches back to the earliest days of the Covid-19 pandemic. I was living in New York City, ebikes had exploded in popularity because everyone was stuck at home, and I needed an excuse to get the hell out of the apartment. Being that the ebike industry was in its infancy (it still is, just less so), all kinds of weird, wild, wonderful designs were debuting, striking gold or striking out.

Creativity in the young ebike industry is still in full blossom, and for all of the technical excellence of the Specialized Turbo Vado SL2 5.0 that I recently tested or the funky personality of the Buzz Drone parked in the bike garage right now it’s been a long, long time since an ebike made me break out in a smile that way that the delivery van did when it dropped off a fully assembled, “Sunkissed Ivory” Bluejay Premiere Lite.

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Bluejay Premiere Lite – Credit: Matt Jancer

TL;DR – My Quick Verdict

The Bluejay Premiere Lite isn’t a value ebike. It’s more like a classic car. Stylish, with a riding experience that stands out from the modern competition. It’s a class 1 ebike, meaning that its electric motor will help push you to a 20 MPH top speed as you pedal. You’ll still breeze past non-ebike riders, as the typical analog bike moseys along at 12-14 MPH.

It’s a $4,000 ebike that sells more often for $3,200 to $3,300. Still, it’s a pricey ride, and you’re paying for its low-volume production and its style. But that beach cruiser vibe normally comes in the form of a steel-frame, non-electric bike. Hiding modern ebike internals, such as an electric motor, aluminum frame, removable battery, hydraulic disc brakes, and 10-speed mechanical gearset, is a subtle stroke of brilliance.

how i tested

Luckily for me, and unluckily for everybody else who isn’t a masochist ebike tester with an ass made out of indestructible wrought iron, the streets not far from my New York City neighborhood are what Mad Max would’ve called a hellish moonscape.

I won’t name the Brooklyn neighborhood where I took the Bluejay riding, because who wants the shame. But I will say that I rattled my bones into Pixi Dust powder passing over railroad tracks, potholes, blizzard-induced cracks, curbs, and broken glass as I dodged obstructions in the bike lanes, tried to keep up with traffic in the road, and panicked stopped a few too many times on the asphalt obstacle course that are New York’s streets.

removable battery integrated into the Bluejay Premiere Lite’s aluminum frame. Don’t miss the headlight down on the left fork, either. – Credit: Matt Jancer

classic looks, modern internals

When the delivery van dropped off the Bluejay, I was struck by the visible but not in-your-face-obvious touches of modernity peppering what appeared, in its most general form, to be a very traditional beach cruiser bike.

What I’d expected was… I don’t know what I was expecting, exactly. Despite the fact that almost every ebike from cheap to second mortgage uses aluminum alloy for its frame in order to offset the weight of the electrical drivetrain components, I was surprised that the Premiere Lite’s frame was aluminum and not steel, like a traditional beach cruiser analog bike.

And I was even more blown away that it featured a removable battery that integrates right into the frame and unlocks with a key. That’s not unheard of among ebikes these days (it was rare five years ago), but it was a fine example of how Bluejay blended modern features while maintaining the classic form of the beach cruiser bike. It’s not uncommon to find new ebikes launched in 2026 that don’t have removable batteries, like the Aventon Soltera 3 ADV.

The 417Wh battery is easy to remove for recharging, although you can leave it in the bike’s frame while charging it, as I did. Ridden conservatively, you should expect to get up to 50 miles of range between charges, which is respectable in 2026.

the Bluejay Premiere Lite’s sparse lcd display – Credit: Matt Jancer

The “lite” in Premiere Lite probably doesn’t refer to the bike’s weight, but at 52 pounds for the size-large frame I tested (50 pounds for the only other size, small), the Bluejay carried its weight well. It’s no lightweight ebike, but it does weigh in below the 60-65 pounds that I’d call an average ebike weight.

Hoisting it up with one arm to carry it up a flight of stairs was absolutely no problem, although it’s peculiarly rear heavy and required that I adjust my grip farther back on the frame than where I normally place my hand to pick up a bike.

stop and go

Chalk that imbalance up to the Bafang 350W rear hub motor. Outer-rotor hub motors like this are less sophisticated than inner-rotor hub motors and mid-drive motors, both of which are becoming more regular on bikes that cost this much.

The Premiere Lite is a class 1 ebike, meaning that its electric motor will help push you to a 20 MPH top speed as you pedal, after which the motorized assistance cuts out. There’s no hand throttle, so you can only accelerate when you’re pedaling. Even though a 350W motor is perfectly adequate, it’s no powerhouse, which is why I was surprised at how quickly the Bluejay glided to its 20 MPH top speed. It’s not what I’d call a speed demon, but it’s a quick bike. Most analog bikes pedal along at 12-14 MPH, so you’ll be passing them effortlessly.

the Bluejay Premiere Lite. Yeah, I know there’s trash everywhere… – Credit: Matt Jancer

As another example of how Bluejay packed a modern piece of equipment into a vintage look, there’s a 10-speed Shimano Deore mechanical gearset. Shifting felt wonky and clunky, though, and every time I’d stop pedaling while moving the chain would clunk loudly and shudder. And the Tektro hydraulic brakes were so-so. They stopped the Bluejay just fine, but I wouldn’t say they were great. Solidly middle of the pack.

So how is the Bluejay fun to ride? The same way my dad’s old classic Chevy Corvette C3, a car whose underpinnings dated back to the early 1960s, was fun to drive. It drove like a truck, all numb steering and weak brakes, but it was an attention-gobbling smile machine.

bits and bobs

The Premiere Lite comes with an exceptionally nice leather saddle and ergonomically shaped leather handlebar grips. Touches like these go a ways toward driving home the classic car analogy. It’s not just that they’re incredibly comfortable. They feel nice to the touch, as well. Bluejay bothered to swaddle it all in nice leather, not just leather for marketing’s sake. Bluejay sells loads of accessories that fit the beach cruiser theme, too, such as the Cisco rattan wicker front basket.

As far as LCD displays go, the Bluejay comes with the bareset of barebones displays I’ve seen in a long time, maybe ever. It gets the basics done when it comes to selecting an electrically motorized power level, functioning as a speedometer, and giving you a very rough idea of remaining battery life, but that’s about it. At least it’s easy to use, but with so few buttons and functions it’d be a farce to be unable to figure it out.

Bluejay seemed to pay more attention to the bell, which is the meaty, large, and loud sort you’d see on a bike of vintage, more so than the anemic ones that size of a toenail that most bikes come with these days. There’s a headlight that runs off the battery, although it’s mounted low to the ground on the front left fork, almost even with the center of the wheel.

Compared to a headlight mounted higher up, it’s both harder for traffic to see and tends to cast long shadows over uneven roads that can hide potholes and debris. I’m not sure why Bluejay didn’t just put the light on the handlebars or right above the front wheel, like most bikes. At least the taillight, mounted on the rear fender, is in a normal place.

included Cargo rack on the Bluejay Premiere Lite – Credit: Matt Jancer

the bluejay premiere lite at a glance

The Bluejay Premiere Lite is a class 1 ebike whose electric motor powered me to a 20 MPH top speed fairly quickly and easily, especially considering its 350W motor delivers average power. Chalk it up, in part, to a somewhat lighter-than-average weight at 52 pounds. Despite the gorgeously substantial bodywork and included rear cargo rack, Bluejay kept the weight down by building the frame out of aluminum, and without robbing the ebike of the sort of modern-day components you’d expect in a $3,200 ebike: hydraulic disc brakes, 10-speed gearset, and a removable, integrated battery that locks to the bike with a key.

can you use a beach cruiser in the city?

Hell yeah. I did. The Premiere Lite has a hybrid step-through design, whereby the top tube is lowered to allow a rider to swing a leg more easily over the bike without having to do a ballet-style move to clear it. That was a nice touch when I was wearing stiff denim jeans. Lots of beach cruisers seem to assume you’re just wearing free and flexible shorts, with their high top tubes.

The Schwalbe 700x50C wide balloon tires coped well with New York City’s potholed streets. Even though ultra-skinny road bike tires are often said to be city tires, I find that wider tires do a much better job at handling gravel-strewn roads, sandy sidewalks, and pavement cracks than skinny tires that get squirrely. The thick sidewalls and low air pressure of the Bluejay’s balloon tires also cushioned me from bumps and jarring from busted-up pavement fairly well, especially considering that this bike has no suspension.

the bottom line

The Bluejay Premiere Lite is not a cheap ebike. You pay for that style. Even though it retails for $3,995, nearly the entire time I’ve been paying attention to it over the past five months it’s been on sale for $3,200 to $3,300. Nearly the entire team. If you find it at its full retail price when you’re shopping (and I have, once), pull up and hold off for a moment. It’ll almost certainly drop back down on a sale.

Did I have fun on the Bluejay? Absolutely. It wasn’t the fastest, the quickest stopping, or the best value. Neither are most of the classic cars I’ve driven. If you’re looking for something more than just a way to get from point A to point B, if you’re thinking more with your heart and want that vintage sensation and aesthetic, just with modern technology hidden beneath its retro skin, the Bluejay Premiere Lite is an absolute delight.