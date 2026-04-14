Aventon Soltera 3 ADV Review: This E-Bike Turned Me From Skeptic to Fan

Lightweight ebikes are my specialty. Expensive ones that wield Porsche-like engineering in exotic materials and construction techniques, cheap ones that try to be the Volkswagen Beetle bike of the masses. All of them. It’s hard to build an ebike that pares away the excesses that push average ebike weights into the 50-65-pound range. And when a brand plans to sell a lightweight bike for less than $2,000, it becomes at least twice as difficult. Given the chance to review a new lightweight, budget ebike is my favorite task because it’s hard for a bike manufactutrer to do well.

When I unboxed the Aventon Soltera 3 ADV in its state of partial breakdown for shipping, I’d fully assembled a disdain for the bike before I’d finished assembling the bike itself. Those handlebar grips, those tires, that seat, and that $1,500 price.

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Then I took it out on a beautiful Saturday ride over some of the most beautifully beaten up New York City roads, consisting almost entirely of potholes, gravel, and driver aggression, and I decided that I liked Aventon’s newest bike very much.

TL;DR – My Quick Verdict

I’ve been reviewing electric bikes for six years, and I’ve thrown my leg over the saddle of dozens and dozens of them. When I unboxed the Soltera 3 ADV and began piecing it together, my skeptical eye sized up the barebones ebike rather critically. It had but one single speed. It had no fenders or cargo rack. It had an unimpressive seat and handlebar grips. Once I took it out for a test ride on a sunny Saturday, though, my opinion on Aventon’s newest ebike did a complete 180.

how i tested

There’s no magic sauce for this one. I tested the Aventon by riding it down New York City’s pockmarked, gravel-covered streets. Here it’s de rigueur to panic stop when cars, pedestrians, other cyclists blithely cross in front of your speeding bike, which gives a bike’s brakes a stringent, underwear-bunching test of their capabilities. Busted-up roads tax your comfort on the seat and handlebars; uncomfortable ones will make themselves apparent soon. Tires need to have enough grip to handle turns without acting skittish and unstable over dust and gravel. If a bike can perform adequately here, it can do so in any city or suburb.

a deceptively simple bike

Ebikes have evolved so much since the Covid days dumped fuel onto the fire of interest in ebikes. Back in 2020 if you were shopping an ebike for $1,500, you’d have been dreaming if you expected one with a battery integrated into the frame, like the Soltera 3 ADV’s, and not merely tacked on like an unsightly plastic growth. Or hydraulic disc brakes, like those on a car or motorcycle, that use fluid to apply strong, even braking pressure. Inexpensive ebikes until recently relied upon cable-activated rim brakes, like you see on the rows of kids’ bikes at Walmart.

Aventon launched the Soltera 3 ADV in January 2026 as a successor to, what else, the Soltera 2.5. In the process of evolution it lost nine pounds but gained $300 in price. Is it $300 better?

What Pedaling?

The 250W hub motor (500W peak power) that drives the rear wheel isn’t powerful by ebike standards, but because the Aventon weighs 37 pounds—which counts as lightweight for an ebike—it has no problem pushing the bike up hills and quickly accelerating to 18–18.5 MPH. It’s like how a lightweight sports car may have an engine that’s downright anemic when measured against muscle cars and even sports sedans, but because it has such little weight to push around the car will scoot to highway speeds at a fairly quick rate.

As a class 1 ebike without a hand throttle, the Soltera 3 ADV’s electric motor will provide assistance up to 20 MPH while you pedal, but I only got it up to 20 MPH a couple of times when pedaling like a madman. Close ’nuff.

Some manufacturers make it their mission to design an ebike that feels almost indistinguishable from an analog bike. Take Specialized, for example. I’m also testing out their Turbo Vado SL 2 5.0 EQ, and its motor is so seamless in its power delivery that I can hardly tell when it’s kicking in.

The Soltera 3 ADV isn’t like that at all. Once rolling it feels like I’m pedaling a kid’s tricycle because so little of the bike’s forward momentum is my doing. The pedals are almost free spinning because there’s so little resistance, and I can feel the motor kick in like somebody had strapped the Toy Story rocket to the back.

In an ebike with multiple speeds, I’d just upshift to find a gear where I felt like I was doing my share of the power delivery, but the Aventon’s single-speed makes that impossible. You’re just along for the ride. If you want a natural-feeling riding experience, the Soltera 3 ADV isn’t it. But a lot of ebikes under $2,000, single speed or not, tend to feel that way. For under two grand, I’d be scratching my head to recommend an ebike that does have that type of character. Some kind of multi-speed bike would get closest.

I’ve ridden more than a few ebikes with a Gates Carbon Belt Drive, like the Aventon has. I’ve never had a belt jump off its sprocket (cog or pulley) during riding, while I’ve had it happen plenty of times when bounding over a pothole on New York’s streets. Like any belt, the Aventon’s was silent and smoother than a chain. I’m seeing more and more belts on bikes these days, and I like the shift. You never have to grease up a belt like you do a chain.

Low-ish Weight, High-ish Range

Ridden conservatively and not approaching its top speed or chugging up steep hills, Aventon says you can get up to 70 miles out of the Soltera 3 ADV before you have to recharge the battery. I didn’t get to take it on a single 70-mile journey, but based on the rate of usage I experienced during my ride I’d say that’s an accurate estimate. If you ride conservatively. I absolutely was not riding conservatively because I love speed.

The battery is housed inside the frame, but you can’t remove it. That’s a major con for people who don’t have a garage in which to park the Aventon. I’ve got a bike garage with wall outlets, so it didn’t present a problem for me. But if you have only an apartment and no electrical outlets near where you park your bike at home, you’ll have to carry the bike inside every time you want to charge it.

Not that it’s a hard bike to carry. Being a simple ebike, I could easily pick it up with one hand and carry it over my shoulder up the staircases that lead up to the street from the bike garage (it’s a weird, old building, ok?), leaving my other hand free to open gates and doors. If you’re new to ebikes, you might scoff at the idea that a 37-pound ebike is considered light. Batteries and electric motors are heavy, though, and all the wiring adds up, too.

As part of that weight savings, the Soltera 3 ADV skips out on including fenders to block wet-road spray and a cargo rack, but at least they kept the kickstand. A lot of lightweight bikes ditch the kickstand to save a modicum of weight. The Aventon also has integrated rear lights on the frame dropouts and a handlebar-mounted headlight that runs off the battery. Who knows if their location down by the road and not up higher made them harder for traffic behind me to see ’em, but the twin rear lights look especially slick and sexy. Aventon doesn’t provide the headlight’s brightness (measured in lumens) anywhere, but as a modern LED it was plenty bright enough to be seen and to light up the path in front of me.

Brakes and Tires

I wish the tires had more tread. I can’t determine whether the Kenda K1085 700x38C tires that come stock on the Soltera 3 ADV have more in common with a kid’s bike from 1960 or a very large Hot Wheels car. When I was assembling the bike and first lifted the front tire out of the shipping box, I did a triple take when I saw it. Its “tread” was just a bunch of raised rubber dimples spread out evenly all over the otherwise-smooth tire. Treads—the pattern of gaps gouged into the rubber—help tires maintain grip when the pavement is wet and when you ride over debris.

To their credit the Kendas never slipped while riding over New York’s Mad Maxian roads, which were in even worse shape because a record-setting blizzard a week earlier had busted up the asphalt more severely than I’ve ever seen after a storm. Braking performance on the Soltera 3 ADV was adequate. Remember when I mentioned that bit earlier about needing to panic stop in New York City often? When a Hyundai whipped around in the middle of traffic to make an illegal U-turn right in front me, I grabbed two fistfuls of brake lever, and the Aventon’s two hydraulic disc brakes locked the tires up. The pavement was damp with recent snowmelt, so I can’t fault the bike for that.

Feathering the brake levers a bit to unlock the tires, like how you’d pump the brakes of a car without ABS, I got the Aventon to bring me from 18 MPH to a stop in time to avoid becoming another wet spot on a Queens roadway. Throughout the rest of the ride I was satisfied well enough by the Aventon’s braking. I’ve ridden bikes with worse brakes, and I’ve ridden bikes with better ones. They didn’t wow me, but they did the job.

When it comes to bike seats, I’m picky. I prefer firmer saddles over ones swaddled in gel that promises to cushion my tush; the latter just lead to sore spots. The Aventon’s seat was comfortable enough on my afternoon rides. It was blocky and firm; if you don’t like that, then you should replace the seat. Luckily for you replacing a seat is relatively affordable and easy enough for Elmer Fudd to do without fucking it up.

Grabbing a look of the handlebar grips, I thought, I almost fainted. They looked awful. They reminded me of the kinds of grips I’d see on kid’s bikes in the ’90s. What was up with that, Aventon? So many bike manufacturers have begun to fit swanky, ergonomic grips. Many brands in the past two years have begun to fit my favorite aftermarket grips, the Ergon GA3, right at the factory. What’s with these cheap-looking grips that resemble a Koosh ball?

I’ve ridden too many bikes with rough-looking MTB grips that wore against my palms raw on long rides. I was skeptical. But when I took the Aventon out for its first spin, I was pleasantly surprised. They didn’t feel good, exactly, the way the Ergons do, but they didn’t offend. If I were to make the Soltera 3 ADV a long-term, frequent-use commuter, I’d probably spring the $40 to replace the grips, but I wouldn’t be in a hurry about it.

the soltera 3 adv at a glance

For $1,699 (on sale) you can buy Aventon’s Level 3 ebike, which I tested earlier this year as well, and like most of ebikes at this price mark it comes with the things the Soltera 3 ADV lacks: fenders, cargo rack, multiple speeds, suspension fork, and a 28 MPH top speed. It also weighs 67 pounds. Given the choice, I’d take the 37-pound Soltera 3 ADV hands down. At little more than half the weight, it’s a nimbler bike that handles better around turns and is easier to carry over stairs.

And compared to a lot of the mystery brands that sell bikes for $1,000-1,500, the Soltera 3 ADV is from a major, well known ebike brand. Having just finished assembly of a, let’s say, lesser-known ebike brand that went together like something Wile E. Coyote would’ve built, I appreciated the Aventon’s solid build and parts fitment. It used name-brand components, such as Tektro brakes and a Carbon Gates belt.

is a single-speed hard to pedal?

Cyclists call single-speed bikes “fixies.” Analog, non-electric fixes can be challenging to pedal on terrain that isn’t flat. Because of the Soltera 3 ADV’s overzealous, rambunctious-puppy-like power delivery from its electric motor, it’s more the opposite of strenuous. Pedaling is so disconnected from the bike’s acceleration that it was downright easier than most ebikes to reach 18.5 MPH. After that, though, it was nearly impossible for me to pedal the bike faster. On ebikes with multiple mechanical speeds, I can shift to a gear that lets me pedal the bike faster, even after the electric motor reaches its maximum speed and stops providing power. The Soltera 3 ADV, being a fixie, made that impossible.

the bottom line

It’s still a couple of hundred bucks too expensive at $1,500. But what the hell do I know about the price of anything anymore? Tariffs have screwed with the price of everything in the past year, outpacing the normal course of inflation, so it’d be unfair of me to compare the price tag Aventon would feel compelled to hang on a new bike in 2026 to what another ebike at this end of the market would’ve cost years ago. Everything is more expensive. The Soltera 3 ADV is a solid stab at the lightweight ebike market, and if you prioritize light weight over accessories like I do, then no other bike on the market for $1,500 can beat it.