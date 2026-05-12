Xbox Game Pass and Discord Partnership Explained – Prices, Perks, and Timing

The rumors have finally been confirmed. Xbox Game Pass and Discord have confirmed a partnership and outlined the various benefits that are available to both Game Pass and Discord Nitro subscribers.

Discord Nitro Now Includes Xbox Game Pass

It may be hard to believe it, but Discord Nitro is hitting its tenth anniversary this year. Discord is updating the perks available to subscribers to help celebrate, and those changes include the new addition of Xbox Game Pass.

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Nitro members now get access to a starter edition of Xbox Game Pass, including a library of 50+ PC and console games they can download and play anytime they want. The Nitro membership is still the same price, and Game Pass is now part of it.

The starter edition of Game Pass also comes with 10 hours of cloud gaming, so you can stream games right away on more devices. The collection currently includes Fallout 4, Stardew Valley, DayZ, Deep Rock Galactic, Overcooked 2, Grounded, and more. New games will be added periodically, so there will be more to play.

These perks are available now for Discord Nitro subscribers. Nitro subscribers can check out their Nitro Home to see what else is new and review the full list of their perks and benefits.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Soon, eligible Xbox Game Pass subscribers will also receive Discord Nitro benefits as part of the ongoing Xbox and Discord partnership.

The new benefits for Game Pass subscribers will include:

250 Discord Orbs each month

1.2x extra Orbs when completing Quests

Automatically applied Discord Shop discounts

For those unfamiliar with Discord’s internal economy, Orbs are used to purchase limited-edition profile decorations, avatar effects, and other items. At the moment, it’s unclear which tiers of Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to these new benefits.

The new Discord-themed perks are scheduled to start in late May 2026. Xbox has promised that it will share more soon on how eligible Xbox Game Pass subscribers can access these Discord benefits.

This is just the latest in a series of sweeping changes to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass under Asha Sharma’s leadership. It will be very interesting to see what other tweaks arrive in the coming months. Xbox usually makes some big announcements over the summer, around the time of Summer Game Fest, so fans should keep an eye out for other big announcements coming soon.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Xbox Game Pass.