We already knew that Danish groovers October Dance were capable of putting a pretty infectious twist on disco and rock ‘n roll—but we didn’t know they’d do the same thing live, plus add some matching outfits and fun facial hairstyles. Well, that’s what happened at this year’s Roskilde Festival: they rocked the stage with their signature oomph, plus some pretty lights and bongos. Missed it? Solution: watch their performance of “Houses Falling” below, courtesy of Roskilde Festival.