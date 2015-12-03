Sink into Nature in Waxahatchee’s New Video for “La Loose”

Waxahatchee, or Katie Crutchfield, has been having a pretty great year in terms of output. 2015 saw the release of her third studio full-length record Ivy Tripp, a thirteen track movement showing how far her brand of music has come. In support of it, she released a new video for one of the tracks “La Loose.” The video, directed by Galaxie 500’s Naomi Yang, follows Crutchfield in various landscapes; overlooking rolling plains and farmland, or enclosed in darkness. It’s a great representation of the emotional highs and lows of the track.