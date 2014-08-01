We Challenged Happyness to Put Their Ruggedness on Display and Bare Their Confessions

Everyone has a dirty little secret. Maybe you slept with your best friend’s mum, you’re really into unwashed feet, or made out with your cousin while playing hide-and-seek – it doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is that it’s your darkest secret, no one will ever know about it, and you’re going to take it to the grave.

Sometimes, though, you need to tell people your secret. Why? The official rules of drinking games, true love, and storytelling imply that, if you’re brave enough, you can let your secrets out into the world.

Videos by VICE

#RuggedLikeDenim is one of the challenges from Ray-Ban’s #OrderofNeverHide campaign and, essentially, we challenged Happyness to see if they’re brave enough to tell us their most embarrassing secrets and memories – like buying a girl tickets to see The Kooks but she took her boyfriend instead.