PREMIERE: Fall Into a Psych-Doom Wormhole With Philadelphia Heavyweights Wizard Eye

Wizard Eye has been a solid staple of the Philadelphia heavy music community for almost a decade now, stitching their sprawling doom and simmering psych-rock carefully into the city’s patchwork fabric since 2007. I remember booking them a million and a half times back in college, and they were always the sunniest, smiliest bunch of dudes you could ever hope to see hauling mountains of gear onstage.

The music was always the focal point, of course, and now that they’re finally gearing up to release a new full-length, I couldn’t be happier to premiere a spacy new jam here at Noisey. “Falling Flying” is all slow-burning swagger and fuzz-wah freakery, kicking back at the unholy crossroads between Black Sabbath and Blue Cheer. Listen below:

“This song took root two or more years ago, and it’s a bit uncommon for us because Dave (bass/vocals) and I sing every lyric together. The combined texture of our voices–Dave’s being lower and more melodic and mine being higher and raspy–was interesting to us, so we decided to spread that dynamic across the entire song. It was a departure for us when we wrote it, but we plan to explore that area in greater depth in the future,” guitarist, vocalist, and rogue theremin player Erik told Noisey.

“The guitar solo and outro solo sections were a definite nod to Tony Iommi (Black Sabbath) with obvious doubled fuzz-wah guitars, but the half-time psychedelic theremin freak-out at the very end ranges more into Hawkwind and Monster Magnet territory,” he continued. “I remember giggling a lot as I double-tracked wildly divergent theremin parts to create a maelstrom of sonic ridiculousness. Steve Poponi (engineer, Gradwell House Studios) said it sounded like giant birds attacking. He’s kinda right.”