CATALOGUE #006: Blessa – “Open Fields”

Blessa are a Sheffield modernist-pop five-piece that made me want to hug everyone at the Great Escape.

The critics say: “Recalling the pop-leaning parts of The Cure’s back catalogue along with other, shoegazier inspirations.” – The Fly (RIP, my sweet babies)

Blessa make gorgeously moody music; the sort of thing that is made for dancing around the room avoiding eye-contact with everyone and vacantly staring at inanimate objects. They’re putting out their EP, Love is an Evol Word on June 23, presumably ditching a working-title of God is a Dog (which I just invented in my brain). Above is the premiere of one song from that EP, called “Open Fields”.

See them: Blessa are playing two dates this month, one in July, and they’ll also probably play a bunch of shows in the Summer. Hopefully.

May 24 – Evolution Emerging @ The Cluny, Newcastle

May 26 – Gold Sounds Festival @ Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

July 2 – The Waiting Arms BUY TICKETS HERE

