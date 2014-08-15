The Code Mix Up a Friday Night Pre-Drink Playlist

Sleeve Notes is a new series where we pick an artist and get them to make a themed mix. This week: The Code, who recently had their track mixed by tastemaker and musical savant Sango, and are putting out an EP titled 1/11 later this month.

YNTHT: For people who are finding out about you for the first time, tell us a bit about The Code?

The Code: The code consists of producers/engineer in which had fuzed together and we just make music for the moment!

What are you working on at the moment?

At the moment, just finishing the mixtape which will be released very very soon and also working on some music for other artists.

Was there an overarching idea with the mix?

To be honest it’s a combination of music that we have listened to mixed with likes and what works, so just putting it all together.

There’s a lot of powerful British vocalists on there. Are we in a particularly good place right now in terms of UK singing talent?

There are a lot of good UK singers, and the UK has always had them, So the UK have always been in a good space.

Finally – Kelly or Michelle?

Who’s the better singer? Having heard Kelly more she takes it, but Michelle is awesome.

Tracklisting

The Code – Her

Inc. – The Place

Dornik – Something About You

Miguel – How Many Drinks (Remix) ft. Kendrick Lamar

The Code – How Many Drinks (Cover)

Elijah Blake – Vicky’s Secret (Bijoux 22)

Sango ft. SPZRKT – Middle Of Things, Beautiful Wife (StwoRemix)

Kaleem Taylor – Lost in Amazement

Sam Smith x Nile Rodgers x Disclosure x Jimmy Napes – ‘Together’

IAMNOBODI – Try Me (feat. Ego Ella May)

Etta Bond X Raf Riley – Loophole

Hawk House – Chill Pill

Snakehips – On & On

BANKS – Brain (Larse Remix)

Jessie Ware – 110%

Kimbra – Settle Down (Penguin Prison Remix)

BANKS – Warm Water (Snakehips Remix)

Bondax – Gold (Snakehips Bootleg)

MNEK – Every Little Word

Pomrad – Pomslap

Pomrad – Dans

Toro Y Moi – Rose Quartz

Reva DeVito – Friday Night (Prod. By KAYTRANADA)

The_Code – Her (Memeb Remix)

Pharrell ft. Jay Z – Frontin’ (Disclosure Re-Work)

The Weeknd – Wanderlust (Snakehips Remix)

Toro Y Moi – Say That

Kaytranada – At All

The Internet – Dontcha

Michael Jackson & Justin Timberlake – Love Never Felt So Good

Beyonce – Blow