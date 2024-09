Young Thug could probably end his non-stop releases of content and we’d all be satisfied with what we got, but he wouldn’t be. Today, he released his new video for “Everyday” with DJ Holiday, off of Holiday’s most recent record God Bless. The video features exactly what you’ve come to want in Thugger videos; a lot of in your face visuals and soutfits you admire but would probably be too self-conscious to wear. Bless Thug.