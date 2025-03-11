4-genius-songs-tupac-wrote-by-21

There will never be another Tupac Shakur. There was never a rapper with as much passion and energy before him and there won’t be another in his wake. A power station personified, Tupac could be both Niagra Falls and Chornobyl. But between his high moments and momentous breakdowns, the artist released several brilliant songs.

The classically trained artist turned his poetry into chart-topping rap songs at an early age. In fact, by 21 years old, he had already released his debut LP and recorded the follow-up. Here below, we wanted to examine a quartet of songs from those records. Indeed, these are four genius songs Tupac wrote by the age of 21.

1. “Brenda’s Got a Baby” from 2Pacalypse Now (1991)

Born on June 16, 1971, Tupac released his debut LP 2Pacalypse Now in November of 1991, just months after his 20th birthday. And perhaps the most important song on that album was “Brenda’s Got a Baby,” an empathetic tune about teenage motherhood. In fact, the titular character isn’t even a teenager—she’s 12 years old. Living in the ghetto, she can’t support the child. It’s a sad though all too real track that shows Tupac is more than just a bombastic artist. He’s an insightful, caring one, too.

Play video

2. “Holler If Ya Hear Me” from Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z. (1993)

When Tupac released his sophomore LP Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z. in 1993, when he was 22, he wrote and recorded the tracks for it when he was still 21. And this song is Tupac at his best. He’s like a CNN reporter on the streets explaining to people with swelling passion how a big section of the population is forced to live. If it wasn’t for rap music in the 1980s and 1990s, giant swaths of the population may not have known the kinds of truths Tupac elucidated.

Play video

3. “Keep Ya Head Up” from Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z. (1993)

While Tupac could be brash and boldface, he could also be supportive and kind. And on this song he is very much in line with the latter. People need to hear brutal truths. People need to see themselves represented on screen and on the air. But people also need encouragement and a sense of hope. This song offers a torch to follow. Life is hard—for some, that’s especially true. But this song sees it and offers a helping hand.

Play video

4. “I Get Around” from Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z. (1993)

Remember that brash and bold side? Well, here it is in spades. Tupac, the handsome music celebrity, sure knew how to appeal to the opposite sex. So while in one breath, he tells them to keep going through their struggles, in this one, he is appreciating their corporeal form with a wry smile. Hey, who doesn’t want to feel love? Certainly, Tupac does, which is why, as he puts it, he gets around. A fun, sexy song, this track will live forever.