4 Signs You and Your Partner Aren’t in Love, You’re Trauma-Bonded

A lot of people use the term “trauma bond” to describe any relationship they can’t seem to quit. That’s part of why the phrase has gotten convoluted.

SELF describes it more specifically. Therapist Sienna Chu, LMHC, called it an “intense, emotional attachment with an abusive person” who becomes tied to both pain and relief.

Videos by VICE

That push-pull can feel huge, consuming, and convincing enough to keep people stuck in something that slowly chips away at their sense of safety. If you’re trying to figure out whether what you’re in is love or something darker, a few red flags can help.

1. The relationship swings between closeness and harm

According to Terri Messman, PhD, trauma bonds often involve a rush of affection, apology, and emotional intimacy mixed in with hurtful behavior. SELF notes that the good moments can make the whole thing feel rare or fated, which is exactly why people cling to them. Your brain keeps reaching for the version of the person who was loving last week, even after the fight, the insult, or the betrayal.

2. You keep blaming yourself for what they do

This is one of the nastier parts. It was reported that in these relationships, affection can start to feel conditional, like you have to earn warmth by saying the right thing, acting less upset, or making yourself smaller. Elena Welsh, PhD, said that self-blame becomes central. Instead of seeing their cruelty as the problem, you start treating your own reactions like the issue.

3. Your world gets smaller around the relationship

Chu told SELF that “a key marker of being trauma-bonded is that you start to withdraw yourself.” Maybe you stop telling friends what’s going on because you know they’ll be alarmed. Maybe your partner pulls you away from other people, calling them bad influences or making every night out feel like a betrayal. Either way, isolation makes the relationship harder to see clearly and harder to leave.

4. You don’t know who you are without them

Messman says that your identity and self-worth can get so wrapped around the relationship that even a delayed text or missed call can send you into panic. In a healthy relationship, your partner is part of your life, not the entire frame around it. When that independence disappears, fear takes over. You’re not only scared of losing them. You’re scared of losing yourself.

That’s what makes trauma bonds so hard to break. They don’t run on logic. They run on survival, hope, and intermittent relief. If this sounds familiar, outside support can be a lifeline. A trusted friend, a therapist, or the National Domestic Violence Hotline can help you get perspective and start making choices that are actually about your safety, not just your attachment.