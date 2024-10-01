The 7 Best Mid-Century Modern Sofas (That Are Anything But Mid)

Everyone loves mid-century modern design. And I get it: the clean lines make my brain zen out, and I, too, love how its complete lack of frivolousness and relatively neutral color palate basically ensures that these pieces will stand by you forever and never go out of vogue. However. The internet is absolutely flooded with mid-century modern, especially when it comes to couches. The lesser-quality pieces can blur together like cookie-cutter housing developments, which you obviously don’t want.

That’s why I weeded through the masses (you’re welcome) to find the MCM couches that represent the very best of the design movement’s values—while still retaining a certain je ne sais quoi that makes them stand out.

best mid-century modern sofas

Picking the best Mid-century Modern Sofa

When making my picks, there were a few important factors I took into consideration. First, I wanted to make sure my picks were something I really stand by, i.e. stuff I think really is cute and that I would love to have in my own home (in the case of my top pick, the Varick, I literally do have it in my own home).

I made sure to represent a broad range of designs and materials (while still fitting in to the midcentury modern aesthetic) as well as price ranges—everyone deserves to have the mid-mod couch of their dreams, no matter their income or preferences.

A statement MCM couch – The Varick Sofa

SPECS

Seats: 2-4 depending on selected dimensions

2-4 depending on selected dimensions Material: Fabric or leather upholstery

Fabric or leather upholstery Dimensions: 75″–120″W, 40″D, 30.5″H

75″–120″W, 40″D, 30.5″H White glove service: Yes

Three years ago, the Varick Sofa from Maiden Home entered my life. Up until this point, I had never owned a proper couch. My apartments had always been small enough that this fact went unnoticed: loveseats and college-dorm style futons were enough to get the job done, and what more can you ask for in studios and tiny 1-bedrooms, anyway?

When I moved to Winooski, Vermont, and suddenly had three whole rooms to furnish, it was noticeable that I did not have a couch. It was weird, in fact. My friends were tired of sitting on the floor or around my kitchen table. The threshold of adulthood loomed: I needed a real couch.

And the Varick Sofa was just that. Its low-lying stature, long, clean lines, and bold proportions all work together to project classic, chic vibes. And with deep-set seats, the couch is just as functional and comfortable as it is eye-catching. While I opted for the Varick in one of the off-white performance linen options (which is easy to clean—I’ve even gotten mud and slush from cross-country skiing on it before), if I were doing it all over again I’d go for the swanky cider performance velvet. I plan to have this couch for as long as I shall live and reckon that you will, too, if you choose to invest in it.

Image: Natalli Amato

Top West Elm mid-century modern couch – West Elm Oliver Sofa

SPECS

Seats: 2-3

2-3 Material: Twill, Linen or Chenille

Twill, Linen or Chenille Dimensions: 72″w x 32″d x 30″h

72″w x 32″d x 30″h White glove service: Yes

When it comes to finding the best mid-century modern furniture and couches, West Elm is home to plenty of noteworthy options. However, its best-selling Oliver Sofa always stands out. On the firmer side, this MCM couch also has deep-set seats, which is a must if you love being cozy. (Which, who doesn’t?) Almost all mid-century modern couches have the design feature of being propped up on little legs, and the Oliver puts a subtle twist on this by having the legs slightly splayed. This is also a versatile little couch, and I appreciate that. It comes in an off-white share of “Dove” and a soft Pewter for folks who like to keep things classic and neutral, or a Dark Olive chenille if you’re looking for a mid-century modern look with a slight twist.

Can’t decide what look to go for? West Elm lets you order free fabric swatches to help you really get the picture before you buy.

Best mid-century modern leather sofa – Ashby Leather Sofa

SPECS

Seats: 3-4

3-4 Material: Leather

Leather Dimensions: 89″ w x 33″ d x 30″ h

89″ w x 33″ d x 30″ h White glove service: Yes

Remember the Friends episode in which Ross is aghast to learn that Phoebe hates Pottery Barn? That’s the level of respect and appreciation I have for all things PB, too. I have fond childhood memories of flipping through the Pottery Barn catalog with my mother, who has always been an avid proponent of retail therapy. I can still recall all the new rules that went in place when she upgraded our old sofa for a leather couch from Pottery Barn: which were worth the while. She’s had her couch for close to half my lifetime now.

If you’re looking to make a similar commitment, then the Ashby Leather Sofa is one of the best mid-century modern leather couches you can find. As far as genuine leather couches go, its under $3,000 price tag is a pretty good find. Plus, there are so many styles and shades of leather to choose from that it’s almost overwhelming. (Again, claim your free swatches, people!) While I’ll always be partial to the Chocolate Gravel leather, the lighter Keystone Nut pictured above has a nice warm earthy feel to it, too.

Best mid-century modern sectional – Cami 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

SPECS

Seats: 3

3 Material: Revolution Performance Fabrics

Revolution Performance Fabrics Dimensions: 34.6” H X 111” W X 72” D

34.6” H X 111” W X 72” D White glove service: No

If you’re someone who loves to host, then the Cami 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional is perhaps the best mid-century modern sectional you could pick. With a comfy chase and two cushioned seats, it’s the perfect spot for piling the whole family together for some quality binge-watching-tv time. It’s made from Revolition Performance Fabric, and while I don’t know what that is exactly, it sounds pretty awesome: According to Wayfair, “[It] repels stains and spills so you can enjoy worry-free relaxation.”

As far as long-term durability goes, customers seem impressed. One reviewer writes, “The build quality of this sofa is excellent. The frame feels sturdy, and the cushions have maintained their shape well even after a few weeks of heavy use. The fabric appears durable and easy to clean, which is a significant plus for households with kids or pets.” Another, Lucia, writes, ” I was super impressed with just how thoughtful it was packaged to ensure a damage-free delivery and easy asst of the feet.”

Favorite MCM couch for small spaces – Kingfun 65″ W Loveseat Sofa

SPECS

Seats: 2

2 Material: Linen

Linen Dimensions: 30.1″D x 65.3″W x 31.1″H

30.1″D x 65.3″W x 31.1″H White glove service: No

A sweet little loveseat, the Kingfun 65″ W Loveseat Sofa brings a touch of mid-century modern into your space, even if you’re tight on room to get creative with interior design. With a 4.6 star rating and over 600 reviews, it’s ascended to “Amazon’s Choice” status, and a lot of happy Amazon reviewers show that it’s their MCM couch of choice, too.

One Amazon reviewer, Heidi, shares her experience with the couch. “I recently purchased a loveseat on Amazon for my private practice office, and I am so happy with my purchase,” she writes. “The loveseat is beautiful and adds a touch of elegance to my office decor. The color and design of the loveseat are exactly as shown on the website, and I love how it looks in my space.” She adds, “Not only is the loveseat aesthetically pleasing, but it is also incredibly comfortable. The cushions are well-padded and provide excellent support for my clients during sessions. My clients have commented on how comfortable and relaxing it is to sit on this loveseat during sessions.”

While you do have to assemble the couch yourself, reviewers comment that the process is smooth and easy.

Our favorite MCM pick from Article – Timber 93″ Right Sectional – Olio Green

SPECS

Seats: 3-4

3-4 Material: Linen blend

Linen blend Dimensions: 32″H x 93″W x 63″D

32″H x 93″W x 63″D White glove service: No

With crisp lines, fine tailoring, and a wooden base frame that elevates this section off the floor, the Timber 93″ Right Sectional from Article embodies mid century modern while also leaning into a bit more of a bohemian vibe—which is honestly the dream combo. In a gorgeous “Olio Green” hue, it brings was warmer, earthier feel to a room while still going for some color. A lot of MCM couches are on the firmer side, so I love how plushy these cushions look. Couldn’t you just sink right in?!

Reviewer Audrey writes, “I LOVE this couch so much, the green tone is perfection! It fits with my decor and plants and I got so many compliments from guests. It’s comfortable and feels solid for my family to sit down together. The best part is that the cushion covers are washable and that’s very much appreciated with little ones around.” Another customer, Jillian, gives it the pet-parent stamp of approval. “We’ve been using it for over 6 months now and it’s still great,” she writes. “We have 2 medium size dogs allowed on it and it’s holding up better than I thought!”

This affordable mid-century modern couch – Ottwell 79” Mid-century Upholstered Sofa

SPECS

Seats: 2

2 Material: Teddy

Teddy Dimensions: 27.8” H X 79” W X 30.8” D

27.8” H X 79” W X 30.8” D White glove service: No

Maybe you’re not shopping for your forever couch, but you still want something that looks nice, aka expensive. Meet the Ottwell 79” Mid-century Upholstered Sofa from Wayfair. With little gold legs and a rich green Teddy upholstery, the magic is in the details here. Tufted, curved armrests add a bit of flare to the otherwise conventional frame, and the earthy green gives off a soothing, relaxed vibe. While it does come in bolder fabrics in colors (like bright orange velvet) the green teddy combo gets the mid-century memo better than the rest of its cohort, IMHO.

You’re going to have to assemble this baby yourself, but that’s a small sacrifice to make given that this MCM couch is less than $700. If you’re wondering what the quality is like given the price tags, Wayfair reviewers have a lot to say. One says, “Overall I like the couch. The material is nice and soft and the seat cushions have a bouncy feel that is not too firm.” Another, Christopher, writes, “Honestly, I am shocked how easy it is to put it together. And I love the feel of it and how comfortable it is. I would totally buy it again!!!”