Braised Beef Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients

for the sandwich:

1 ¾ pounds|750 grams braising beef

6 garlic cloves

2 yellow onions, 1 halved, 1 thinly sliced

1 large carrot, halved

1 (2-inch) piece ginger, peeled

⅔ cup|150 ml dark soy sauce

⅔ cup|150 ml fresh orange juice

⅔ cup|150 ml white wine vinegar

1 (28-ounce|794 gram) can chopped tomatoes

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

to serve:

4 mini ciabattas, halved

mayonnaise

sauerkraut

parsley leaves

bag of kettle chips

caraway seeds

Directions

Heat the oven to 250°F|120°C. Whack the meat (raw) in a nice big pot with a tight fitting lid, if you haven’t got a tight fitting lid its not the end of the world, you can do a double layer of tin foil later. Oh yeah, the pan needs to be able to go in the oven. Turn the big gas flame on on your cooker and put the garlic, the halved onion, carrot, and ginger straight into the flames. They will burn and scorch and blister and go black as hell. This is what you want. They should be so black all over that if I hadn’t told you to do it, you’d throw them away. The smell is AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!! Put them all in your pan with your meat along with the soy sauce, orange juice, vinegar, and tomatoes. Stir stir stir. If the liquid doesn’t come about an inch over the top of the meat etc top it up with water. Give it all a really good stir and put in on the hob to boil. When it comes to the boil, put the lid on and slam in the oven for 2 to 3 hours. When its done, the meat will be falling apart. Put the whole lot through a sieve, keeping the liquid. Put the cooked meat in a nice bowl or something and pour some of the liquid back onto it. The rest of the liquid put in another pan and boil the tits off it until it’s reduced to a few tablespoons. Keep it. Place the sliced onion into a bowl along with a big pinch of salt and nice glug of white wine vinegar and stir it all about. Leave for a few hours. Incredibly Slutty Gravy Mayo: We make mayo, but why should you bother? Get some Hellman’s from the shop. I normally do two heaped tablespoons of mayo, and one tablespoon of the gravy. (That’s probably enough for two sarnies) Stir. Done. Putting the sarnie together. Cut your bread in half. Cover COMPLETELY the inside top half with the gravy mayo. The idea is that every bite contains every element of the sarnie. Heat some beef up in a pan with a splash of water to stop it drying out. Put the hot beef on the bottom of the bread in an even layer and drizzle it with vinegar. Cover the beef in a layer of sauerkraut and sprinkle that all over with caraway seeds. Then a thin layer of your lightly pickled onions. Then your parsley.Then a big handful of Kettle Chips crushed slightly in your hand on top of that. Some will fall out. Fret not. Then squish the lid on, cut it in half and take a bloody bite. Repeat.

