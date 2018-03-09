Brownie Cheesecake Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 25 minutes

Ingredients

for the brownie:

9 ounces|255 grams unsalted butter, plus more for greasing

9 ounces|255 grams dark chocolate

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

6 large eggs

Videos by VICE

for the cheesecake:

5 ½ ounces|156 grams cream cheese

5 tablespoons crème fraîche

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 large egg

Directions

Heat oven to 350°F|176°C. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and set aside. Make the brownie base: Pour enough water into a 4-quart saucepan that it reaches a depth of 1-inch. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Combine the butter and chocolate in a medium bowl and set the bowl over the saucepan. Cook, stirring, until melted and smooth, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk the sugar and the eggs until pale and fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the chocolate mixture until smooth, then the flour, and set aside. Make the cheesecake base: In a medium bowl, mix the cream cheese, creme fraiche, sugar, and egg until smooth. Pour the chocolate base into the prepared baking dish and swirl the cheesecake base throughout. Bake until lightly set, about 1 hour. Cool for 1 hour before slicing. Bon appétit!

From Watch Action Bronson Fall in Love with Paris in the Season Finale of ‘Fuck, That’s Delicious’

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.