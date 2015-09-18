Celtic Fans Smell Bad

Celtic Remind Fans Of ‘Need To Wash’ After Complaints Made About Dodgy Personal Hygiene http://t.co/D6DopOMRhr pic.twitter.com/zUByAlSsjh

— Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) September 16, 2015

The British Isles have an unhealthy obsession with what’s proper and what’s improper. At the crux of any British drama or comedy, for example, lies the heinously boring conflict: they seem proper, but secretly they’re improper, or vice versa. Now the higher-ups at Scotland’s Celtic FC are trying to preach to soccer supporters about the definition of proper hygiene. The nerve.

Celtic actually sent out a letter telling their fans that they smell and need to do something about it. According to Scotland’s Daily Record, the missive was penned by John Paul Taylor, a Celtic employee, who tweeted (and later deleted), “I can exclusively reveal its genuine, dispatched at the request of incumbents within the locale.”

Apparently, certain begrimed Celtic fans were “impacting the enjoyment of some spectators,” and the letter goes on to request that “everyone in the area maintains an acceptable standard of personal hygiene.”

I would greatly like to examine some sorely missed artifacts: 1) the original complaints, 2) a picture of the smelly Celtic fans in question, and 3) a vial of their odor. If this were a court of law, I would gladly take this case. Don’t smell shame the Celtic fans, snobby bobbies. The hygienic elite don’t own your bodies, dear friends. Liberate your proletariat odors.