Chef’s Night Out: Harvest

Roy Ellamar of Harvest by Roy Ellamar takes us on and off the Las Vegas Strip in the latest episode of Chef’s Night Out. They sample cuisine from France to Saigon and almost everywhere in between and then top the night off with “Meat Fest 2016.”

Chef Roy Ellamar takes us inside his farm-to-table restaurant and explores the influences behind some of his signature dishes like a slow-roasted porchetta before hitting the town with his friends. Next up, we’re off to L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, where chef Steve Benjamin has some surprises in store, including hamachi and sea urchin ravioli (let that sink in). There’s even a surprise guest close to chef Roy’s heart. The crew then follows their noses to District One in Las Vegas’s Chinatown, where they snack on the “best lobster pho in Vegas” and other delicacies prepared by chef Khai Vu. Joining their friends at The Golden Tiki, chef Roy and company sip on some throwback tiki drinks under the electric and starry night sky before heading back to Harvest. There, chef Roy puts the cherry on top of this night out with a Hawaiian-inspired feast complete with pineapples, pig heads, and SPAM.

Videos by VICE

Season 6 Episode 15 of Chef’s Night Out. Watch more