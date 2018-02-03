Classic Cincinnati Chili Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 2-3 hours

Ingredients

for the chili:

1 tablespoon hot chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dry mustard

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

⅛ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 yellow onions, finely chopped (about 3 cups)

6 garlic cloves, minced (about 2 tablespoons)

1 tablespoon coarse salt, or more to taste

2 pounds|965 grams lean ground beef

2 (28-ounce|794 grams) cans crushed tomatoes

2 beef bouillon cubes, or ¼ cup beef demi-glace

to serve:

cooked spaghetti

shredded cheddar

finely chopped white onion

red kidney beans

oyster crackers

hot sauce

Directions

In a small bowl, stir together the chili powder, cumin, oregano, dry mustard, cinnamon, cloves, ginger, and nutmeg. Set aside. Heat the oil over medium in a large pot. Sauté the onions and garlic until soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the spice mixture and salt and stir until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the beef and stir thoroughly to combine. Continue stirring until the beef is lightly browned, 7 to 10 minutes. Add the tomatoes and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Add the bouillon cubes and stir. Simmer, covered, for 2 to 3 hours, until the chili is very thick and fragrant. Season with additional salt and spices if desired. To serve it “five-way,” ladle the chili over a bowl of spaghetti and top with red kidney beans, white onions, and a heaping mound of cheese. Serve with oyster crackers and hot sauce. Author’s Note: This recipe is reprinted with permission of the author from James Beard’s All-American Eats: Recipes and Stories From Our Best-Loved Local Restaurants.

