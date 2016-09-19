Curried Egg Salad Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
6 large eggs
1 cup mayonnaise
1 1/2 tablespoons curry powder
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon toasted and ground cumin seeds
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Make the eggs: Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Carefully add in the eggs and boil for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and run under cold water until cold, then peel the eggs. Break the eggs up in a large mixing bowl until chunky, then stir in the remaining ingredients and season with salt and pepper.