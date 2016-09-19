Curried Egg Salad Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

6 large eggs

1 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons curry powder

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon toasted and ground cumin seeds

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Make the eggs: Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Carefully add in the eggs and boil for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and run under cold water until cold, then peel the eggs. Break the eggs up in a large mixing bowl until chunky, then stir in the remaining ingredients and season with salt and pepper.