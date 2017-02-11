Drum Kits, Helmets, ‘Tron’ Posters––Daft Punk’s Pop Up Shop Has Everything

A Daft Punk pop-up shop, located in Los Angeles, opened today. The shop, created by the French duo, contains a mix of archival items for the duo, including “set pieces, props, wardrobe, artwork, photography and robot helmets.”

On Friday, the two offered a sneak peak of the pop-up shop on their Facebook page. Besides the above mentioned items, the shop also includes apparel and an intricate drum kit.

Daft Punk are in Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards, which take place tomorrow, February 12. The duo will perform live at the event with the Weeknd. Recently, the group scored their first number one song for “Starboy,” their collaboration with the Weeknd.

The Daft Punk pop-up shop will be open through February 19. Watch Daft Punk’s pop up shop video below.