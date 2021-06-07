Daily Horoscope: June 8, 2021

The moon in Taurus connects with Neptune at 12:47 AM, encouraging us to trust our intuitions. The moon connects with Pluto at 7:30 AM and connects with Mars at 11:07 AM, helping us sort through our most intense and messy emotions. The moon enters intellectual air sign Gemini at 2:47 PM, and we’re feeling philosophical as it clashes with Jupiter at 6:47 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Gemini today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. It’s a busy day for connection, but as the moon clashes with Jupiter, take time to slow down and rest.

Taurus

The moon enters Gemini, activating the sector of your chart that rules money and security, and you’re thinking about your future goals and dreams as the moon clashes with Jupiter. How will you invest in yourself and your future?

Gemini

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini! The world is on your emotional wavelength. It’s an exciting time to connect with the public as the moon clashes with Jupiter.

Cancer

The moon enters Gemini, activating a very private sector of your chart. Make time for journaling, meditation, and relaxation. The moon clashes with Jupiter, finding you in a philosophical mood.

Leo

The moon enters chatty air sign Gemini, illuminating the friendship sector of your chart. It’s an exciting time to share ideas and inspire people to invest in you as the moon clashes with Jupiter.

Virgo

Your career is on your mind! You and your partners are exploring how much you can achieve together as the moon enters Gemini and clashes with Jupiter today.

Libra

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, finding you in an adventurous mood, especially as the moon clashes with expansive Jupiter—you’re stretching out beyond your usual routine!

Scorpio

The moon enters Gemini today, finding you reflecting on complicated financial matters like debts and taxes. Generosity is a big theme on your mind as the moon clashes with Jupiter today.

Sagittarius

The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini today, bringing your focus to relationships, and big emotions are explored as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter.

Capricorn

The moon enters Gemini, inspiring you to get organized. It’s a busy day for communication as the moon clashes with Jupiter, but be careful not to overbook your schedule.

Aquarius

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, inspiring romance and creativity! Generosity abounds as the moon connects with Jupiter, but watch your spending habits.

Pisces

The moon enters Gemini, bringing your focus to your home and family life. Growth is the theme of the day as the moon clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter.

