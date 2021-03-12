Daily Horoscope: March 13, 2021

The moon in Pisces meets dreamy Neptune at 12:52 AM, inspiring us to connect with our intuitions. The new moon in Pisces arrives at 5:21 AM: This is a period of emotional renewal, especially as the moon connects with power planet Pluto at 11:38 AM, creating a transformative energy. The moon enters Aries at 6:44 PM, encouraging us to charge forward, and Venus meets Neptune at 11:08 PM, creating a romantic, sweep-you-off-your-feet atmosphere!

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

Get lots of rest today, Aries! The new moon in Pisces finds you in an emotional mood. Your intuition is sharp, but you’re also feeling sleepy. Slow down!

Taurus

The new moon in Pisces marks a new beginning in your social life today, Taurus. You may be connecting with a glamours circle as you ruling planet Venus meets Neptune. Emotionally, new dreams for the future are emerging.

Gemini

Today’s new moon in Pisces marks the beginning of a new journey in your career! The energy is glamorous as Venus meets dreamy Neptune.

Cancer

The new moon in fellow water sign Pisces finds you opening up to new ideas. New journeys, courses of study, and all sorts of opportunities may be presenting themselves!

Leo

The new moon in Pisces is a time for new beginnings but for you, dear Leo, it’s also about closure. This is a powerful time to say goodbye.

Virgo

Today’s new moon in Pisces activates the relationship sector of your chart. You may be embarking on a new partnership or understanding a partner’s perspective in a new way. Romance is in the air as sweet Venus meets dreamy Neptune.

Libra

Today’s new moon in Pisces finds you reevaluating your daily routine and habits. A new project or gig may be beginning! Your ruling planet Venus meets Neptune, making for a romantic and whimsical energy.

Scorpio

Today’s new moon in Pisces lights up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and sweet Venus meets mystical Neptune, taking whimsy to new heights! Enjoy!

Sagittarius

The new moon in Pisces marks the start of a new cycle concerning your home and family life. It’s a lovely day to connect with the people closest to you as sweet Venus connects with sensitive Neptune.

Capricorn

Today’s new moon in Pisces marks a fresh start around communication, or may find you approaching life from a new perspective. Pisces is all about limitlessness; this is a time of growing awareness.

Aquarius

Today’s new moon in Pisces activates the financial sector of your chart, perhaps bringing you a new source of income or finding you rethinking how you manage wealth or security.

Pisces

There’s a new moon in your sign today, Pisces, plus darling Venus meets your ruling planet Neptune. You’re feeling especially charming! It’s a great time for a makeover. A fresh start is here!

