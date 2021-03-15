Daily Horoscope: March 16, 2021

The moon enters sensual earth sign Taurus at 6:56 AM, encouraging us to think about what feels good! We’re chatty as the moon connects with communication planet Mercury at 8:31 AM. The sun connects with power planet Pluto at 2:26 PM, boosting our willpower, and the moon meets electric Uranus at 11:37 PM, finding us eager to experiment and do things in a whole new way.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters materially-minded earth sign Taurus, finding you reflecting on themes concerning wealth and security. The sun and Pluto connect, creating a hugely transformation energy: What are you ready to release, Aries?

Taurus

The moon enters your sign today, Taurus, encouraging you to reconnect with your needs! The sun connects with transformative Pluto, finding you engaging with people and ideas that inspire you to consider things from a new perspective.

Gemini

The moon enters luxurious, sensual earth sign Taurus today, urging you to slow down and catch up on rest, and the sun connects with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to let go of the past.

Cancer

The moon enters Taurus, activating the friendship sector of your chart—but relationships of all kinds are boosted today by the sun’s connection with power planet Pluto, encouraging deep, transformative conversations.

Leo

The moon enters Taurus, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and finding you focused on your life in public. It’s also a powerful moment to kick a bad habit as the sun (your ruling planet!) connects with the planet of transformation, Pluto.

Virgo

The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, finding you in an adventurous mood! Passionate energy flows as the sun connects with power planet Pluto. This is a meaningful, bonding moment in your partnerships.

Libra

Today’s moon in Taurus finds you contemplating things like closure and endings. It’s a great time to settle a debt. The sun and Pluto connect, encouraging you to change up your habits at home.

Scorpio

The moon enters your opposite sign Taurus, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and the sun connects with you ruling planet Pluto, finding you having some intense and transformative conversations.

Sagittarius

The moon enters Taurus, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and habits, making it a wonderful time to get organized. The sun and Pluto connect, finding you possibly accessing something rare and valuable!

Capricorn

You’re in a playful mood today as the moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus, illuminating the romance and creativity sector! Deep conversations and secrets are shared as the sun connects with Pluto.

Aquarius

Your attention turns to home and family life as the moon enters earth sign Taurus. The sun also connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, encouraging you to sit for a moment with whatever you might have been avoiding lately.

Pisces

The moon enters grounded earth sign Taurus today, creating a solid energy for communication. You may be connecting with some VIPs or being let in on some secrets!

