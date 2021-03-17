Daily Horoscope: March 18, 2021

The moon in Taurus clashes with Jupiter at 12:14 AM and connects with Neptune at 1:16 AM, inspiring a big, emotional atmosphere. The moon mingles with sweet Venus at 12:24 PM, encouraging connection. The moon makes a humorous connection with power planet Pluto at 12:30 PM, inspiring us to go deeper. Venus also connects with Pluto at 1:20 PM, creating a powerful moment for intimacy and creativity. The moon connects with the sun at 4:40 PM, inspiring a helpful energy, before entering inquisitive air sign Gemini at 7:47 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

It’s a powerful moment for intimacy and connecting with your partners on a spiritual level as sweet Venus connects with power planet Pluto. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging communication.

Taurus

Your ruling planet Venus connects with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, making it an especially powerful day for connection and bonding. Secrets are shared. The moon enters Gemini also, bringing your focus to finances.

Gemini

A creative, transformative energy flows as Venus and Pluto connect. People may be intrigued about investing in you! The moon enters your sign, finding the world on your emotional wavelength.

Cancer

It’s a powerful day for communication and bonding as sweet Venus connects with power planet Pluto! But be sure to carve out plenty of time to recharge as the moon enters Gemini, activating the sector of your chart that rules rest.

Leo

Help from a valuable source may arrive as Venus connects with Pluto. There’s a passionate energy in the air, and it’s a powerful time to adjust your habits. The moon enters Gemini, inspiring a chatty, social mood.

Virgo

It’s a powerful day for intimacy as seductive Venus connects with the planet of the underworld, Pluto. Passionate, creative energy flows. The moon also enters Gemini today, finding you reflecting on your career goals and life in public.

Libra

Your ruling planet Venus connects with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, inspiring an intense and passionate mood! You’re feeling adventurous as the moon enters fellow air sign Gemini.

Scorpio

Sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Pluto today, making it a powerful day for communication. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to release the past.

Sagittarius

A transformative energy flows as Venus and Pluto connect—this bodes especially well for themes concerning finances and security! The moon also enters your opposite sign Gemini, activating the relationship sector of your chart.

Capricorn

Sweet Venus connects with power planet Pluto, making it an intense yet passionate day. Important conversations are had. The moon also enters Gemini, encouraging you to get organized.

Aquarius

Sweet Venus connects with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, making it a powerful moment for creativity and transformation. A romantic mood flows as the moon enters Gemini.

Pisces

It’s a powerful day for intimacy and connection as sweet Venus mingles with the planet of the underworld, Pluto. You’re feeling nostalgic as the moon enters Gemini: Stay focused on the present and ask yourself what you need to feel nourished and comfortable today!

