Daily Horoscope: May 10, 2021

The moon in Taurus makes a helpful connection with fiery Mars at 5:12 PM, inspiring a proactive energy. The moon meets electric Uranus at 6:35 PM, bringing unexpected surprises, and we’re setting boundaries as the moon clashes with taskmaster Saturn at 10:55 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on your finances today, and you’re tackling issues regrading home and family as the moon makes a helpful connection with your ruling planet Mars.

Taurus

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus! The moon meets wildcard Uranus, finding you in an unusually rebellious mood. Brilliant ideas are born.

Gemini

You’re in an introspective mood as the moon moves through Taurus. Unexpected intuitive realizations take place as the moon meets wildcard Uranus.

Cancer

The moon in Taurus finds you in a social mood today, and you’re feeling confident as the moon mingles with Mars—plus you’re connecting with eccentric people as the moon meets rebel Uranus!

Leo

Your focus is on your career today, and you’re making innovative moves as the moon meets electric Uranus. You’re setting boundaries in your career as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Virgo

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, helping you look at the big picture. Philosophical breakthroughs take place as the moon meets genius Uranus. You’re setting boundaries regarding your schedule as the moon clashes with Saturn.

Libra

The moon in Taurus finds you reflecting on financial situations today, especially things like debts, taxes, and inheritances. A breakthrough regarding these themes may arrive.

Scorpio

The moon in Taurus finds you focused on your relationships today. Your partners may be behaving in surprising ways as the moon meets Uranus. Unexpected meetings could take place!

Sagittarius

The moon in Taurus encourages you to reflect on your daily routines today, and you might be shaking up your usual schedule as the moon meets wildcard Uranus.

Capricorn

You’re in a playful mood as the moon moves through fellow earth sign Taurus, and unexpected thrills may arrive as the moon meets the planet of surprise, Uranus!

Aquarius

Unexpected changes may take place at home as the moon in Taurus meets your ruling planet Uranus. The moon also clashes with your other ruling planet Saturn, finding you setting important boundaries.

Pisces

The moon in Taurus lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and unexpected news may come as the moon meets wildcard Uranus!

