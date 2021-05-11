Daily Horoscope: May 12, 2021

The moon in Taurus connects with Pluto at 2:07 AM, encouraging us to explore deep emotions. The moon clashes with Jupiter at 8:23 AM, inspiring optimism—but watch out for over-indulgence! The moon enters Gemini at 8:43 AM, finding us in an inquisitive mood, and a solid energy for discussing plans and making commitments comes as Mercury connects with Saturn at 2:34 PM. The moon meets Venus at 6:20 PM, inspiring an affectionate energy.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

It’s a solid day for communication! The moon enters logical Gemini, and Mercury, the planet of the mind, makes a harmonious connection with taskmaster Saturn, helping you get organized.

Taurus

The moon enters Gemini today, bringing your focus to finances. It’s a solid day for negotiations and discussions about money and your career as Mercury connects with Saturn.

Gemini

The moon enters your sign today, Gemini! It’s a wonderful time to connect with your feelings and focus on nourishment. Your ruling planet Mercury makes a harmonious connection with Saturn, creating a great atmosphere for discussing future plans.

Cancer

The moon enters Gemini today, encouraging you to slow down and rest: Deep realizations are made as the planet of the mind, Mercury, connects with Saturn.

Leo

You’re in an amicable mood today as the moon enters social, chatty air sign Gemini. Messenger planet Mercury connects with Saturn, inspiring a solid energy around communication with your partners.

Virgo

The moon enters Gemini today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and public life: It’s a solid day to discuss future plans regarding your career and projects you’re working on as your ruling planet Mercury connects with Saturn.

Libra

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, inspiring you to go on your next adventure! You’re in the mood to travel and explore new ideas. Solid plans are made as Mercury connects with Saturn.

Scorpio

The moon enters Gemini today, encouraging you to let go of the past. Productive conversations about personal matters may take place as Mercury and Saturn connect.

Sagittarius

The moon enters your opposite sign Gemini today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. It’s a solid day for connecting with your partners and discussing plans and standards as Mercury connects with Saturn.

Capricorn

The moon enters Gemini today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your habits and routines. You’re feeling organized and secure as Mercury connects with Saturn.

Aquarius

The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart! It’s a solid time to discuss plans and boundaries as Mercury connects with your ruling planet Saturn.

Pisces

You’re focused on your home and family life today as the moon enters Gemini. It’s a solid time to discuss boundaries as Mercury connects with Saturn.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.