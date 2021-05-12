Daily Horoscope: May 13, 2021

The sun in Taurus connects with dreamy Neptune at 1:45 AM, inspiring a peaceful, creative energy. The moon in Gemini connects with strict Saturn at 12:03 PM, helping us set limits. The moon meets messenger Mercury at 2:32 PM, encouraging us to discuss our feelings. Lucky Jupiter enters creative water sign Pisces at 6:36 PM, inspiring an open-hearted and adventurous atmosphere.

All times ET.

Videos by VICE

Aries

It’s a wonderful time to dream up new goals as the sun connects with Neptune. Lucky Jupiter enters dreamy Pisces, encouraging you to explore your subconscious.

Taurus

Inspiring friendships form and great ideas are shared as the sun and Neptune connect. Your social circle is expanding as lucky Jupiter enters Pisces.

Gemini

Creativity flows in your career as the sun connects with Neptune! Lucky Jupiter enters dreamy Pisces, finding you moving toward great goals in your career.

Cancer

It’s an inspiring day to share ideas as the sun connects with Neptune. Lucky Jupiter enters fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring you to travel and pursue exciting topics of study.

Leo

Creative energy flows as the sun and Neptune connect. Lucky Jupiter enters Pisces, finding you going on a deep spiritual journey concerning release. Themes like sharing wealth are also explored.

Virgo

It’s a wonderful day to connect with your partners: Romance and creativity flow as the sun connects with Neptune, and lucky Jupiter enters Pisces, creating an expansive, generous atmosphere in your relationships.

Libra

The sun and Neptune connect, making for an easygoing atmosphere. You’re trying out some new habits and perhaps taking on a big project or gig as Jupiter enters Pisces.

Scorpio

The sun and Neptune make a harmonious connection, finding you and your partners having inspiring conversations. Lucky Jupiter enters fellow water sign Pisces, bringing abundance to the creativity and romance sector of your chart!

Sagittarius

The sun and Neptune connect, creating a gentle energy at home, and your personal life is expanding as your ruling planet Jupiter enters Pisces. You may be moving to a larger home or expanding your family or spiritual life in some way.

Capricorn

It’s a gentle day for communication as the sun connects with intuitive Neptune. Jupiter enters Pisces, finding you expanding your understanding of the world in brilliant ways.

Aquarius

Creativity flows as the sun and Neptune connect. Lucky Jupiter enters Pisces, finding you focused on financial abundance and growing your sense of security in your life.

Pisces

The sun connects with your ruling planet Neptune, bringing you a boost in intuition. Your other riling planet Jupiter enters your sign today, too, bringing a boost of inspiration and optimism, and a thirst for adventure! You’re entering an important period of growth.

