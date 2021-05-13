Daily Horoscope: May 14, 2021

The moon in Gemini clashes with foggy Neptune at 6:51 AM, finding us sorting through confusing emotions. The moon enters caring water sign Cancer at 9:30 PM, encouraging us to nurture ourselves, and we’re feeling optimistic and open-hearted as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter at 9:45 PM.

All times ET.

Aries

Your attention turns to your home and family life as the moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer. Your attention turns to your home and family life as the moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer later on. It’s a powerful moment to explore your feelings as the moon connects with expansive Jupiter. You’re tapping into your intuition!

Taurus

The moon in Gemini finds you focused on money today, but your attention turns to communication later as the moon enters intuitive Cancer. An easy energy flows for opening up emotionally as the moon connects with Jupiter.

Gemini

The moon is in your sign for the first part of the day, finding you sorting through complicated and confusing emotions. But the moon enters Cancer later on, helping you focus on what you need in order to feel secure.

Cancer

The first part of the day finds you in a sleepy mood as the moon moves through Gemini. Catch up on rest! You’re feeling adventurous later on as the moon enters your sign and connects with Jupiter.

Leo

The moon in Gemini finds you in a social mood today, but you may decide to slow down and rest as the moon enters Cancer. The moon’s connection with Jupiter finds you exploring your intuition.

Virgo

You’re focused on your career as the moon moves through Gemini, but your attention turns to your social life as the moon enters Cancer later on. Lucky connections are made as the moon mingles with Jupiter.

Libra

Some confusion concerning your schedule may pop up as the moon in fellow air sign Gemini clashes with Neptune. However, the energy shifts as the moon enters Cancer and connects with Jupiter, finding you feeling inspired and productive!

Scorpio

The day begins with the moon in Gemini, finding you reflecting on closure, but you find yourself in an adventurous mood as the moon enters fellow water sign Cancer later today!

Sagittarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Gemini at the start of the day, finding you focused on relationships. You and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) dive deeper into sharing responsibilities as the moon enters Cancer.

Capricorn

You’re busy during the first part of the day while the moon is in Gemini, but the moon enters your opposite sign Cancer later, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Big conversations take place in your partnerships as the moon connects with philosophical Jupiter.

Aquarius

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini during the first part of the day, finding you in a flirtatious and fun mood, but your attention turns to your responsibilities as the moon enters Cancer, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list.

Pisces

The day starts with the moon in Gemini, finding you sorting things out at home, but your attention turns to fun, romance, and creativity as the moon enters fellow water sign Cancer later today!

